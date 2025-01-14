MFV Expositions Announces Franchise Expo Lineup for 2025

"As the interest level in franchise ownership continues to rise in the U.S., we've selected four strategic target markets to host our 2025 events." -- Martin Joksimovic Post this

• Franchise Expo Charlotte

North Carolina Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte-Concord Golf Resort

April 4-5, 2025

• International Franchise Expo - New York City

Jacob Javits Convention Center

May 29-31, 2025

• Franchise Expo West – Los Angeles

Los Angeles Convention Center

Sep. 5-6, 2025

• Franchise Expo Austin

Renaissance Austin Texas Hotel

Nov. 14-15, 2025

"As the interest level in franchise ownership continues to rise in the U.S., we've selected four strategic target markets to host our 2025 events," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "These expos are the perfect opportunity for entrepreneurs to participate in one-on-one discussions with franchise executives who represent a diverse cross section of industries, vendors, and suppliers. Participating in MFV Expos provides significant value for both attendees and exhibitors by fostering the meaningful connections that lead to partnerships and future success stories."

For the first time in the company's three decades of producing successful franchise expos, MFV Expositions will reach into the bustling mid-Atlantic corridor with a stop in Charlotte, NC – the nation's second-largest banking and financial hub. First in the 2025 lineup, Franchise Expo Charlotte will feature new and innovative programming designed to build out and encourage more meaningful dialogue among attendees and exhibitors. Specific programming details added to the agenda of each of the four domestic expos will be shared in future announcements.

At each expo, MFV's attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with a wide variety of franchise brands at every investment level, as well as industry vendors and suppliers. From new and emerging to well-established franchisors, these exhibitors represent a diverse range of business opportunities – everything from food and beverage and automotive services to healthcare, popular retail outlets, and childcare. MFV's expos are routinely attended by some of the most influential franchise brands in the industry, such as 7-Eleven, Burger King, American Family Care, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Rosati's Pizza, The Learning Experience, and Fantastic Sams.

Building on the tremendous success of last year's expos, which saw record-breaking attendance levels, Joksimovic is optimistic about the organization's lineup in 2025. "I'm highly confident in the choices we've made for hosting our 2025 MFV Expos. I think it highlights our commitment to target specific DMAs that are not only thriving economically, but also have robust tools and resources in place to support and encourage the growing demand for entrepreneurship."

For information on exhibiting at MFV Expos, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/exhibitrequest. For information on attending MFV Expos, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/register-attend-largest-franchise-expos.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

