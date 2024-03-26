MFV Expositions Plots Los Angeles Takeover With Franchise Expo West

"Franchise Expo West is the perfect opportunity to experience the kind of face-to-face meetings that pave the way for entrepreneurs when it comes to establishing a future that includes more freedom and flexibility." -- Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions Post this

"Building on the success of our three well-attended expos last year, we've put a lot of hard work and effort into planning an enhanced Franchise Expo West event," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "Thanks to the ever-increasing demand in connecting potential franchisees with quality franchise brands, there's never been a better time to explore entrepreneurship. We're excited to play the role of matchmaker in this scenario, as Franchise Expo West is the perfect opportunity to experience the kind of face-to-face meetings that pave the way for entrepreneurs when it comes to establishing a future that includes more freedom and flexibility."

The Franchise Expo West features an all-star cast of influential speakers, including Emiliano Jöcker, senior consultant with iFranchise Group, Dr. John Hayes, the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University, and representatives from the International Franchise Association's (IFA) Women's Franchise Committee. Backed by presenting sponsor, the International Franchise Association (IFA) and other franchise organizations such as VetFran and the Hispanic Latino Franchise Leadership Council (HLFLC), the expo will also feature exclusive and original programming and events such as:

- Morning Masterminds and Mimosas – exhibiting franchisors can participate in a Morning Masterminds and Mimosas roundtable discussion to hear about new ideas and insights on topics such as marketing, finance, legal, business development and more. This event will take place the morning of Friday, April 12, prior to the exhibit hall opening

- Emerging Pavilion – reserved exclusively for emerging franchisors, brands with 10 units or less can showcase their brands at the Emerging Pavilion, a busy location on the trade show floor

- Business Resource Center – this section of the expo floor is reserved for a wide range of business suppliers and vendors that cater exclusively to the franchising industry

- West Unplugged – during the two-day expo, MFV Expositions and the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio team will be conducting live podcast interviews on their West Unplugged Show, direct from the trade show floor

More than 25 insightful workshops and panel discussions are also on tap at the Franchise Expo West, featuring themed sessions on Franchising Your Business and the A to Z's of Buying a Franchise. These sessions will feature a wide variety of topics and panels designed to help entrepreneurs and franchisors learn more about the franchise investigating process, marketing, selling, organizational strategies, and how to secure the right resources and connections.

With over 200+ exhibitors, attendees will have a myriad of choices to browse among franchisors. These include first-timers such as Bosch Automotive, Funbox, and EggBred, as well as long-time Franchise Expo exhibitors including PuroClean, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, and Fantastic Sams Hair Salons. Big-name brands will also be out in force, including Rosati's Pizza, Mathnasium Learning Centers, The Learning Experience, and World Gym. Lastly, trade show floorspace has also been reserved for long-standing organizations such as Entrepreneur.

On the heels of a successful 2023 trade show season, which included three signature events attended by more than 10,000 people, MFV Expos is adding a fourth show to their 2024 schedule – a stop in the capital of Texas for Franchise Expo Austin on Nov. 15-16. Other expos planned for 2024 include the International Franchise Expo, planned for New York City on May 30-June 1, and Franchise Expo South, slated for Sep. 6-7 in Ft. Lauderdale.

Entrepreneurial candidates looking to attend the Franchise Expo West event can register online, as well as franchisors looking to sponsor or exhibit at the largest franchise trade show in the west. For more information, including details on travel and lodging, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/west.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

Media Contact

Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE MFV Expositions