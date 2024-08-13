MFV Expositions Prepping for Franchise Expo South Event

"For franchisors looking to connect with a diverse audience of motivated entrepreneurs, and vice-versa, Franchise Expo South is the perfect opportunity to experience the potential that exists in today's thriving franchise industry." -- Martin Joksemovic, president of MFV Expositions Post this

"As a resident of Fort Lauderdale myself, I can share from firsthand experience that south Florida is the perfect business-friendly venue to host the Franchise Expo South event," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "We're looking to maintain our momentum this year, as our International Franchise Expo in New York and the Franchise Expo West show in Los Angeles both attracted record-breaking crowds. For franchisors looking to connect with a diverse audience of motivated entrepreneurs, and vice-versa, Franchise Expo South is the perfect opportunity to experience the potential that exists in today's thriving franchise industry."

The Franchise Expo South event will showcase a diverse range of franchise industries and sectors, from food and beverage to healthcare, retail, services and more. The event has drawn interest from emerging brands to some of the most influential and well-known franchisors in the industry, including 7-Eleven, Burger King, IHOP, Little Caesars, Retro Fitness, and Dream Vacations - all looking to secure lasting connections and close blockbuster deals. At MFV's most recent expo, exhibitor TruGolf Links inked a deal with an attendee to open 40 new locations - a significant milestone for this emerging franchise brand.

With over 200+ exhibitors, attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with first-time exhibitors such as Afuri Ramen + Dumpling, ComputerXplorers, Hydrogen Fitness, La Diperie, and Silbar Security. Lastly, trade show floorspace has been set aside for long-standing franchise industry supporters such as Entrepreneur.

The Franchise Expo South event has recruited an all-star cast of influential speakers, including:

- John Hayes, the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University

- Mike Siebert, CEO of iFranchise Group

- Matthew Jonas, president and co-founder of TopFire Media

- Steve Beagelman, CEO and founder of SMB Franchise Advisors

- Andre Kay, founder and CEO of SociallyBuzz

Franchise Expo South will also feature exclusive and original programming and events such as:

- Emerging Pavilion – reserved exclusively for emerging franchisors, brands with 10 units or less can showcase their brands at the Emerging Pavilion, a busy location on the trade show floor

- Business Resource Center – this section of the expo floor is reserved for a wide range of business suppliers and vendors that cater exclusively to the franchising industry

- South Unplugged – during the two-day expo, MFV Expositions and the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio team will be conducting podcast interviews on their South Unplugged Show, direct from the trade show floor

More than 25 insightful workshops and panel discussions are also on tap at the Franchise Expo South, featuring themed sessions on Franchising Your Business, the A to Z's of Buying a Franchise, how to Build a Digital Lead Generation Program That Delivers Franchise Sales, Minorities Building Wealth in Franchising, and Women in Franchising: Being Successful in Today's Marketplace, hosted by the IFA's Women's Franchising Committee. These sessions will feature a wide variety of topics and panels designed to help entrepreneurs and franchisors learn more about the franchise investigating process, scaling, marketing, selling, organizational strategies, and how to secure the right resources and connections.

In addition, there is exciting news for international visitors, as the U.S. Department of Commerce has chosen Franchise Expo South to participate in the TEPP Program. This International Buyer Program is designed to recruit pre-screened foreign embassy and consulate delegations to connect and meet with U.S. franchise brands looking to expand on an international scale – the perfect opportunity for franchisors interested in expanding across the southeastern U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Entrepreneurial candidates looking to attend the Franchise Expo South event can register online, as well as franchisors looking to exhibit at the largest franchise trade show in the south. For more information, including details on travel and lodging, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/south.

