MFV Expositions Targets Texas With Franchise Expo Austin Event

"This is the first time we've ever brought our franchise expo to Austin – which is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.," stated Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. "But it makes perfect sense when you consider that Texas has been named the No. 1 state for future franchise growth. The location we've chosen emphasizes our commitment to drill down into specific markets that not only have thriving economies, but also a stellar reputation for supporting and encouraging entrepreneurship. With an incredible lineup of big-name franchisors and exclusive programming from the Latino Franchise Association, this is a must-see event for entrepreneurial candidates who dream of owning a business of their own."

The Franchise Expo Austin event will showcase a diverse collection of exhibitors, including franchise brands, vendors, and suppliers. Attendees can expect to encounter all kinds of business models – everything from food and beverage and automotive services to healthcare, popular retail outlets, and childcare. The expo's first visit to Austin has drawn interest from some of the most influential and well-known franchisors in the industry, including 7-Eleven, Burger King, American Family Care, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Rosati's Pizza, The Learning Experience, and Ziebart.

With over 125+ exhibitors, attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with several upstart and emerging brands that offer a lower barrier to entry, including Get a Haircut, Legato Living, and All States M.E.D.

The Franchise Expo Austin event has recruited an all-star cast of influential speakers, including:

- John Hayes, the Titus Chair for Franchise Leadership at Palm Beach Atlantic University

- Pete Crain, Franchise Feasibility Consultant at iFranchise Group

- Matthew Jonas, president and co-founder of TopFire Media

- Brian Luciani, Chief Development Officer at SMB Franchise Advisors

- Andre Kay, founder and CEO of SociallyBuzz

Franchise Expo Austin will also feature exclusive and original programming and events such as:

- Emerging Pavilion – reserved exclusively for emerging franchisors, those with 10 units or less can showcase their brands at the Emerging Pavilion, a busy location on the trade show floor

- Business Resource Center – this section, dubbed the "Supplier Zone" is reserved for a wide range of business suppliers and vendors that cater exclusively to the franchising industry

- Austin Unplugged – during the two-day expo, MFV Expositions and the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio team will be conducting podcast interviews on their Austin Unplugged Show, direct from the trade show floor

More than 25 insightful workshops and panel discussions are also on tap at the Franchise Expo Austin, featuring popular programming on How to Franchise Your Business and the A-to-Z's of Buying a Franchise. All of the expo's engaging sessions and programming is designed to help entrepreneurs and franchisors learn more about the franchise investigating process, scaling, marketing, selling, and organizational strategies, as well as how to secure the right resources and connections.

One of the most anticipated events of Franchise Expo Austin is the exclusive programming presented by the Latino Franchise Association (LFA). Led by founder and CEO Rafael Alvarez, the LFA will offer a series of informative panel discussions and presentations that explore the impact, progress, and promise of Hispanic entrepreneurship – both here in the U.S. and in Latin America. "As the leading minority trade association in the franchising industry, we're looking forward to educating attendees and exhibitors on the power of franchising's role to promote more social and economic inclusion and equity for Latinos," stated Alvarez. "The Latino entrepreneurial community is a significant contributor to economic development and prosperity in the U.S., but we need to expand our efforts further so that even more Latinos have the opportunity to establish intergenerational wealth."

In 2024, MFV's franchise expos in New York City, Los Angeles, and Fort Lauderdale all experienced record-breaking attendance. Entrepreneurial candidates looking to attend the Franchise Expo Austin event can register online, as well as franchisors looking to exhibit at the expo. For more information, including details on travel and lodging, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/austin.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

