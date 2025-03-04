MFV Expositions Targets the Mid-Atlantic With Franchise Expo Charlotte

"We're truly excited about our first-ever visit to the Carolinas for our Franchise Expo Charlotte event." -- Martin Joksimovic, president of MFV Expositions. Post this

Like successful MFV trade shows of the past, the Franchise Expo Charlotte event will feature a diverse collection of exhibitors, including franchise brands, vendors, and multiple industry suppliers. Attendees can expect to encounter business models of all kinds – everything from pet care and home improvement services to health and wellness concepts, popular retail outlets, and childcare services. The expo's inaugural visit to Charlotte has drawn increased exhibitor interest from some of the most influential and well-known franchise brands in the industry, including 7-Eleven, Lightbridge Academy, Rosati's Pizza, Steak 'n Shake, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Dream Vacations, and Wendy's.

With over 100+ exhibitors, attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with several upstart and emerging brands that offer a much lower barrier to entry, including Brooklyn Robot Foundry, EatGatherLove, and CHOP Barbershop.

The Franchise Expo Charlotte event has selected an all-star cast of influential speakers, including:

Franchise Expo Charlotte has plenty of innovative new programming and resources planned, including:

Emerging Brands Pavilion – one of the busiest areas of the trade show floor, this section is exclusively reserved for emerging franchisors, typically brands with 10 establishments or less

Business Resource Center – this section, dubbed the "Vendors & Suppliers Zone" is home to valuable business contacts that cater exclusively to the franchising industry

Charlotte Unplugged – always a fan-favorite, MFV Expositions will once again host the franchise industry's wildly popular Social Geek Radio team for onsite podcast interviews with some of the most influential executives in the world of franchising

More than 25 insightful workshops and panel discussions planned for Franchise Expo Charlotte, attendees can get educated and familiarize themselves with the industry through popular programs like How to Franchise Your Business and the A-to-Z's of Buying a Franchise. Attendees of these workshops will have the opportunity to:

• Gain valuable insight on the different kinds of business models franchising offers

• How to review a franchise disclosure document (FDD)

• Explore realistic expectations for generating income and revenue

• How to franchise a business concept of your own

• Hear directly from existing franchise owners about the typical "Day in the Life" of a franchisee

Franchise Expo Charlotte is all about building on the programming and content from previous MFV trade shows, in order to make the learning process more interactive and personal. These engaging sessions will help entrepreneurs and would-be franchisors learn more about the growing industry, including how to scale, market, sell, and develop organizational strategies that will help you succeed. Franchise Expo Charlotte's workshops are also the perfect place to network with some of the industries brightest minds, resources, and connections.

Franchise Expo Charlotte is the first of four MFV Expos in the U.S. in 2025, with subsequent shows planned for New York City (May 29-30), Los Angeles (Sep. 5-6), and Austin (Nov. 14-15). In 2024, all of MFV's Expos experienced record-breaking attendance. Entrepreneurial candidates looking to attend the Franchise Expo Charlotte event can register online, as well as franchisors who wish to exhibit on the trade show floor. For more information, including details on travel and lodging, please visit https://www.franchiseexpo.com/charlotte.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

Media Contact

Jeff Cheatham, Creative Content, LLC, 1 9729616171, [email protected], www.creativecontent-llc.com

SOURCE MFV Expositions