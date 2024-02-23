MG Collectibles and Toys Seeking Creative Talent: Product Developers and Product Managers Encouraged to Apply

"Amidst recent industry layoffs, MG Collectibles and Toys recognizes the invaluable contribution of creatives and aims to prioritize their role within the organization." Post this

"At MG Collectibles and Toys, we understand that creativity is the lifeblood of our industry," said Matthew Granberg, CEO of MG Collectibles and Toys. "In the face of industry challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering innovation and providing opportunities for creative individuals to showcase their talents."

Product managers play a pivotal role in guiding projects from conception to completion. While artistic ability is not a prerequisite for the position, MGCT emphasizes that it can greatly enhance a product manager's ability to lead their team effectively and contribute to the creative process.

For product developers, MGCT stresses the importance of both artistic prowess and technical skills. Candidates are expected not only to possess strong illustration abilities but also to have proficiency in creating 3D products. This dual skill set is essential in bringing concepts to fruition and ensuring that products resonate with customers.

"At MGCT, we believe in empowering our team members to push the boundaries of creativity," said Peter Muzzio, COO at MG Collectibles and Toys. "We are actively seeking individuals who are not only passionate about the industry but also possess the skills and vision to drive innovation forward."

MG Collectibles and Toys encourages passionate individuals with a flair for creativity to apply for these exciting opportunities. Join a dynamic team dedicated to shaping the future of the collectibles and toys industry.

For more information about MG Collectibles and Toys, please visit https://mgcollectiblesandtoys.com/.

About MG Collectibles and Toys:

MG Collectibles and Toys is a premier retailer specializing in the toy industry, offering a diverse range of products featuring beloved characters from popular franchises such as Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo. With a commitment to quality and innovation, MG Collectibles and Toys continues to delight customers worldwide with its extensive collection of collectibles and memorabilia, all 100% manufactured in the United States.

