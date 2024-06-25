MG Sites Unveils New Affordable Website Solutions for the Outdoor Power Equipment Industry

MGSites.net has launched new affordable website options tailored for the outdoor power equipment industry, in partnership with Mediagistic and PrecisionLocal. These packages include responsive design, Google Analytics setup, logo optimization, domain evaluation services, CMS access, hosting, and comprehensive support. This initiative aims to provide high-quality, cost-effective online presence solutions to enhance visibility and drive growth for businesses in this sector.
TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGSites.net, a leading provider of affordable web design services, is excited to announce the launch of its new affordable website options tailored specifically for the outdoor power equipment industry. In partnership with premier marketing agencies Mediagistic and PrecisionLocal, this initiative aims to empower businesses in this sector with high-quality, cost-effective online presence solutions to enhance their visibility and drive growth.
The outdoor power equipment industry, known for its specialized products and services, requires websites that not only showcase a business's offerings, but also provide a seamless user experience for the consumer. MGSites has recognized this need and developed a suite of website packages designed to meet the unique demands of this industry. These packages offer a range of features including:
- Responsive Design: Ensuring that websites are fully optimized for mobile, tablet, and desktop viewing, providing a consistent user experience across all devices.
- Google Analytics Account Setup: Technical assistance to ensure that your Google Analytics Account is setup and the tracking codes are placed on your website properly.
- Logo Optimization: Graphic design support to optimize your current company logo file to ensure you have the various formats needed when creating your branding elements.
- Domain Evaluation Services: Support and training assistance for your domain purchase and website activation with the registrar.
- CMS Access & Hosting: Professionally designed templates that can be tailored to reflect the brand identity and specific needs of each business.
- Comprehensive Support: Ongoing technical support and maintenance to ensure websites remain up-to-date and function smoothly.
MGSites' new website options are now available and can be customized to suit the specific requirements of any outdoor power equipment business, whether they are small local shops or larger, established companies. This initiative is part of MGSites' ongoing commitment to supporting industries with tailored digital solutions that drive success.
For more information about MGSites and its new affordable website options for the outdoor power equipment industry, please visit https://www.mgsites.net/ or contact [email protected]
Media Contact
Melanie Gruhn, MGSites.net, 1 866-249-5995, [email protected], https://www.mgsites.net/
SOURCE MGSites.net
Share this article