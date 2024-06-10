MG Storage Condos Launches in Glendale, Offering Luxury Garage Storage in Phoenix with Exclusive Owner-User Facilities

"Recognizing the void in owner-user storage products in the Valley, especially amidst rampant multifamily development and restrictive HOA policies, MG Storage Condos aims to provide a robust solution." Post this

MG Storage Condos presents various unit sizes tailored to accommodate diverse storage needs—from RVs and boats to classic cars and personal valuables. These condos promise not only security but a significant investment in quality.

"Recognizing the void in owner-user storage products in the Valley, especially amidst rampant multifamily development and restrictive HOA policies, MG Storage Condos aims to provide a robust solution," said Tony Mangat, founder and CEO of MG Storage Condos and of The Mangat Group. "Our luxury condos are designed to cater to the sophisticated needs of our clients, ensuring each unit is as unique as its owner."

Each luxury garage condo unit is delivered as a vanilla shell, allowing owners to personalize their spaces down to the last detail. Amenities at each location include an upscale clubhouse accessible 24/7, an on-site RV and boat washing area, a dump station and extensive space for easy maneuvering of large vehicles.

These state-of-the-art facilities do more than store; they offer a community for enthusiasts to meet and share their passions. With advanced security systems, including 14-foot roll-up doors and options for in-unit plumbing and restrooms, MG Storage Condos are more than just a storage option—they're a lifestyle upgrade.

Condo reservations are available immediately at all three locations, with the first facility in Glendale slated for delivery in about 12-18 months. Mangat originally purchased the Glendale property in 2022 for $4.5 million.

The architect for the project is RKAA and the general contract is Campbell Development. Davis Commercial AZ is handling all the condo sales, for more information or to reserve a condo, please visit http://www.mgstoragecondos.com.

About MG Storage Condos:

MG Storage Condos redefines luxury storage with its owner-user condo facilities designed for the discerning customer in Phoenix's West Valley. Each unit offers bespoke customization, comprehensive security, and community amenities that make storing luxury vehicles, boats, and personal valuables a pleasure.

About The Mangat Group

Founded by Tony Mangat, a former truck driver turned entrepreneur, The Mangat Group has evolved from a trucking business into a multifaceted enterprise encompassing land development and film production. Owning approximately 1,000 acres in the Phoenix metro area, Mangat has leveraged his unique insights from the trucking industry to drive success across various sectors, including real estate and community projects. He is also a noted philanthropist, committed to giving back to his community.

