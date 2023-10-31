MGO Expands Presence in Los Angeles by Combining with J. Arthur Greenfield & Co. LLP

"We are thrilled to be able to bolster our capabilities in a great market with a firm of great people that shares our values." - Kevin O'Connell, CEO and Managing Partner of MGO Post this

"With complementary service lines and a shared commitment to providing team members with an amazing experience, we're proud to welcome everyone at JAG to MGO," said Kevin O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at MGO. "We are headquartered in Los Angeles and thrilled to be able to bolster our capabilities in a great market with a firm of great people that share our values. This is another step as we continue to grow through strategic combinations with leading firms across key markets in the United States."

"MGO is a likeminded partner, sharing our culture, values, and a commitment to delivering tailored and impactful financial solutions," said Helen Wu, a JAG partner, who will join MGO as a Tax Partner. "Our high-net-worth clients will experience a seamless transition and continue to receive the dedication they have come to expect from us, coupled with a broader range of services to successfully manage their financial future. We are thrilled to join MGO's incredible group of professionals and to plug into MGO's state of the art technology platforms."

With this combination, JAG's existing clients will gain access to a comprehensive suite of business and financial solutions, including assurance and advisory services, and specialty offerings like international tax, SALT, trust and estate planning, strategic planning for businesses, wealth management, and family office services — as well as broader tax advisory services.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, advised both firms on the combination. He said, "With JAG, MGO continues its journey of finding 'Best in Class' CPA and advisory firms to combine with, as JAG is a preeminent tax and high-net-worth firm in Los Angeles and was sought after by many suitors. It chose MGO for the firm's entrepreneurial culture and its depth of resources and service offerings for its clients."

By joining MGO, JAG team members gain access to new opportunities for professional development and advancement. Former JAG team members will join MGO team members in the firm's Century City office at the end of the year.

For more information about MGO, visit http://www.mgocpa.com

About MGO LLP

MGO is a global team of financial service professionals serving the full scope of needs shaping our clients' business and personal goals. Our team members stand ready to help our clients grow through assurance, tax, advisory, outsourcing, and private client services.

With human care at the core of everything we do, we provide outstanding service experiences, delivered with best-in-craft digital tools that work effortlessly for our clients. Our platform serves clients across the globe and in nearly 40 different languages. From offices throughout the U.S. and India, we engage our clients in real-time when and where they need us the most.

We are honored to work alongside innovators in culture-defining industries. Whether serving a pre-revenue startup, industry leader, high-net-worth individual, or trusted public service agency, we provide holistic financial guidance to shape long-term success.

Media Contact

Brittany Roe, MGO, 310-746-2125, [email protected], mgocpa.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE MGO