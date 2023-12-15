MGO Reveals the 5th Anniversary "Cannabis 50" List Honoring the Organizations and Individuals Making a Positive Impact on the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors

"We've been proud to be on the frontlines of the cannabis industry since its early days and have had the honor of sharing inspiring stories from founders, investors, activists, cultural luminaries, and other advocates and influencers," Scott Hammon Partner and leader of the MGO Cannabis Practice Post this

Where previous Cannabis 50 honorees were selected based on their contributions in the previous year, this year's list also accounts for total impact over the five years since the Cannabis 50 was launched. "We've been proud to be on the frontlines of the cannabis industry since its early days and have had the honor of sharing inspiring stories from founders, investors, activists, cultural luminaries, and other advocates and influencers," said Scott Hammon, partner and leader of the MGO Cannabis Practice. "To celebrate the fifth year of the Cannabis 50, we decided to look back on the sum of contributions across the last half-decade and honor those who have emerged to be true leaders in this fast-evolving sector." The "Cannabis 50 Impact Review" is available for free on MGO's website: https://www.mgocpa.com/cannabis-50/

2023 Cannabis 50 Honorees:

Doing Well

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Cookies

Cresco Labs, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Glass House Brands, Inc.

Green Thumb Industries, Inc.

Shryne Group, Inc.

Tilray Brands, Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Verano Holdings Corp.

Doing Good

Ben and Jerry's

Last Prisoner Project

Minorities for Medical Marijuana

National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)

National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)

The People's Ecosystem

Dr. Sue Sisley , MD

, MD Wana Brands Foundation

Weldon Angelos

Wyld

Money Talks

Cannacord Genuity Group, Inc.

Chicago Atlantic Group, LP

Rescheduling

SHF Holdings, Inc. (Safe Harbor)

TerrAscend Corp.

Viridian Capital Advisors

Wurk

Alternative Financing

Canadian Exchanges

Dispensary Software

Knowledge is Power

Benzinga

Leafly Holdings, Inc.

MATTIO Communications

MJBizDaily

Weedmaps

Whitney Economics

Advanced Education

Data Providers

Legal Guidance

Mainstream Media

All the Lights

Al Harrington

B-Real aka Dr Greenthumb

Carma HoldCo, Inc.

Jim Belushi

Melissa Etheridge

Montel Williams

Ricky Williams

Snoop Dogg

Willie Nelson

Wiz Khalifa

See the details behind each Cannabis 50 honoree's accomplishments and access other exclusive content at: https://www.mgocpa.com/cannabis-50/

