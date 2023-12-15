MGO Reveals the 5th Anniversary "Cannabis 50" List Honoring the Organizations and Individuals Making a Positive Impact on the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors

Multi-State Operators, Educators, Influencers and Non-Profits among honorees featured in report detailing those contributing to growth and innovation in the cannabis space.
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO, one of the fastest-growing CPA and business advisory firms in the U.S. and a leader in accounting, tax, audit, and advisory solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries, has released its 5th "Cannabis 50" list. The annual list recognizes companies, organizations, and individuals who made a positive impact on the cannabis and hemp industries.
The Cannabis 50 elevates voices and stories from across the cannabis landscape, focusing on individuals and organizations that are forging new ground in business or financial best practices, advocating for social justice reform, uncovering new horizons in education or research, innovating new products or form factors, or utilizing their platform to normalize and elevate cannabis culture. Each honoree's story is told in the "Cannabis 50 Impact Review," a free-to-download PDF that offers descriptions of the honoree's impact and shares exclusive quotes about their unique perspective on the industry's present and future.
Where previous Cannabis 50 honorees were selected based on their contributions in the previous year, this year's list also accounts for total impact over the five years since the Cannabis 50 was launched. "We've been proud to be on the frontlines of the cannabis industry since its early days and have had the honor of sharing inspiring stories from founders, investors, activists, cultural luminaries, and other advocates and influencers," said Scott Hammon, partner and leader of the MGO Cannabis Practice. "To celebrate the fifth year of the Cannabis 50, we decided to look back on the sum of contributions across the last half-decade and honor those who have emerged to be true leaders in this fast-evolving sector." The "Cannabis 50 Impact Review" is available for free on MGO's website: https://www.mgocpa.com/cannabis-50/
2023 Cannabis 50 Honorees:
Doing Well
- Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.
- Cookies
- Cresco Labs, Inc.
- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
- Glass House Brands, Inc.
- Green Thumb Industries, Inc.
- Shryne Group, Inc.
- Tilray Brands, Inc.
- Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
- Verano Holdings Corp.
Doing Good
- Ben and Jerry's
- Last Prisoner Project
- Minorities for Medical Marijuana
- National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)
- National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML)
- The People's Ecosystem
- Dr. Sue Sisley, MD
- Wana Brands Foundation
- Weldon Angelos
- Wyld
Money Talks
- Cannacord Genuity Group, Inc.
- Chicago Atlantic Group, LP
- Rescheduling
- Payment Platform Theme – report title doesn't include "themes", per slide 4
- SHF Holdings, Inc. (Safe Harbor)
- TerrAscend Corp.
- Viridian Capital Advisors
- Wurk
- Themes:
- Alternative Financing
- Canadian Exchanges
- Dispensary Software
Knowledge is Power
- Benzinga
- Leafly Holdings, Inc.
- MATTIO Communications
- MJBizDaily
- Weedmaps
- Whitney Economics
- Themes:
- Advanced Education
- Data Providers
- Legal Guidance
- Mainstream Media
All the Lights
- Al Harrington
- B-Real aka Dr Greenthumb
- Carma HoldCo, Inc.
- Jim Belushi
- Melissa Etheridge
- Montel Williams
- Ricky Williams
- Snoop Dogg
- Willie Nelson
- Wiz Khalifa
See the details behind each Cannabis 50 honoree's accomplishments and access other exclusive content at: https://www.mgocpa.com/cannabis-50/
About MGO
A top-50 CPA firm in the U.S., MGO was one of the first national accounting firms to develop and provide targeted accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services to the cannabis and hemp industries. We have helped numerous cannabis companies with their go-public and liquidity transactions.
Today, we provide industry-leading experience and a suite of solutions to help operators, regulators, institutional investors, and brands navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries.
Media Contact
Lorna Donohoe, MGO, +1 (310) 746-2174, [email protected], www.mgocpa.com
SOURCE MGO
Share this article