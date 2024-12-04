MGO Reveals the Annual "Cannabis 50" List Honoring the Organizations and Individuals Impacting the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors during 2024

"This year's list celebrates those who are not only shaping the cannabis industry today but are also laying the groundwork for its sustainable growth and continued evolution," said Scott Hammon, MGO Cannabis Industry Leader. Post this

"This year's list celebrates those who are not only shaping the cannabis industry today but are also laying the groundwork for its sustainable growth and continued evolution," said Scott Hammon, MGO Cannabis Industry Leader. "The honorees showcased in this year's review are contributors, yes, but they're also change-makers. From spearheading policy reform to demonstrating dynamic entrepreneurship, their work reflects on the broader impact of the industry over the past year."

The 6th Cannabis 50 also includes insights from New Frontier Data, including a report on sales trends for 2024. New Frontier Data has been go-to source for data for the cannabis industry since 2014, helping investors, operators, brands, researchers, and policymakers understand and engage with the cannabis market.

The Cannabis 50 Impact Review is available for free at https://www.mgocpa.com/cannabis50/

2024 Honorees

Movers and Shakers

Ascend Wellness

Cresco Labs

Curaleaf

Good Day Farm

Greenlight

Green Thumb Industries

PharmaCann

STIIIZY

Verano

Wyld

Difference Makers

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

FundCanna

Glass House Brands

Industry Trade and Reform Organizations

The Travel Agency

Tribal Cannabis

Trulieve

U.S. Department of Justice

Veterans Cannabis Project

Women Grow

Canna Collaborators

Access to Capital

Dutchie

First Citizens Bank

Green Check Verified

Law Firms

LeafLink

Mammoth Distribution

Managing Risk

Nabis

Würk

Up-and-Comers

Ay Papi

Copperstate Farms

C3 Industries

Happy Munkey

House of Puff

Humboldt Family Farms

Intoxicating Hemp

Pure Beauty

S1

Uncle Arnie's

Culture Shapers

Belushi's Farm

Carmelo Anthony

Cheech and Chong

Cookies

Death Row Cannabis

Experiential Cannabis Retail

Garcia's Handpicked

Khalifa Kush

Method Man

Ricky Williams

About MGO

A top 50 CPA firm in the U.S., MGO was one of the first national accounting firms to develop and provide targeted accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services to the cannabis and hemp industries. We have helped numerous companies with their go-public and liquidity transactions.

Today, we provide industry-leading experience and a suite of solutions to help operators, regulators, institutional investors, and brands navigate the complexities of the cannabis and hemp industries.

For further info contact Lorna Donohoe: [email protected]

Media Contact

Lorna Donohoe, MGO LLP, 310-746-2174, [email protected], https://www.mgocpa.com/

