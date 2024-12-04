MGO Reveals the Annual "Cannabis 50" List Honoring the Organizations and Individuals Impacting the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors during 2024

Visionaries, Innovators, and Influencers among honorees featured in the 6th edition of the report showcasing leaders driving growth, innovation, and social impact
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO, a top 50 CPA and business advisory firm in the U.S. and a leader in accounting, tax, audit, and advisory solutions for the cannabis and hemp industries, has released its 6th "Cannabis 50" list. This annual celebration highlights the companies, organizations, and individuals who have made impactful contributions to the cannabis and hemp sectors in 2024.
The Cannabis 50 continues its mission of elevating voices and stories from across the cannabis and hemp landscape. This year's honorees include innovators in business and operations, nonprofits and organizations advancing policy reform, creators of new product categories and experiences, and influencers working to normalize and uplift cannabis culture.
"This year's list celebrates those who are not only shaping the cannabis industry today but are also laying the groundwork for its sustainable growth and continued evolution," said Scott Hammon, MGO Cannabis Industry Leader. "The honorees showcased in this year's review are contributors, yes, but they're also change-makers. From spearheading policy reform to demonstrating dynamic entrepreneurship, their work reflects on the broader impact of the industry over the past year."
The 6th Cannabis 50 also includes insights from New Frontier Data, including a report on sales trends for 2024. New Frontier Data has been go-to source for data for the cannabis industry since 2014, helping investors, operators, brands, researchers, and policymakers understand and engage with the cannabis market.
2024 Honorees
Movers and Shakers
Ascend Wellness
Cresco Labs
Curaleaf
Good Day Farm
Greenlight
Green Thumb Industries
PharmaCann
STIIIZY
Verano
Wyld
Difference Makers
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants
FundCanna
Glass House Brands
Industry Trade and Reform Organizations
The Travel Agency
Tribal Cannabis
Trulieve
U.S. Department of Justice
Veterans Cannabis Project
Women Grow
Canna Collaborators
Access to Capital
Dutchie
First Citizens Bank
Green Check Verified
Law Firms
LeafLink
Mammoth Distribution
Managing Risk
Nabis
Würk
Up-and-Comers
Ay Papi
Copperstate Farms
C3 Industries
Happy Munkey
House of Puff
Humboldt Family Farms
Intoxicating Hemp
Pure Beauty
S1
Uncle Arnie's
Culture Shapers
Belushi's Farm
Carmelo Anthony
Cheech and Chong
Cookies
Death Row Cannabis
Experiential Cannabis Retail
Garcia's Handpicked
Khalifa Kush
Method Man
Ricky Williams
