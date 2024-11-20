MGO's Business Management Leaders Recognized in Variety's 2024 Business Managers Elite and Billboard's Top Business Managers of 2024 List

"All four of these professionals have each demonstrated an impressively deep commitment to providing their clients with more than just financial management — they provide genuine financial care." Post this

As the head of MGO's ESM practice, Tony Smalls assists entertainers, creators and athletes in seizing the many opportunities presented by the rapidly changing industry landscape. In addition to traditional business management services, he also specializes in tax strategy, financial planning and analysis, royalty audits, tour accounting and production, as well as financial consulting around contract/deal negotiations. He is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has been recognized for his thought leadership in the areas in which he serves.

Michael Meschures is a second-generation Business Management Partner with more than a decade of experience in business management. From actors to writers to directors and producers, he deploys a unique high-trust approach as a financial steward. Passionate about art and technology and how they intersect, Michael co-founded Art x Co, an innovative experimental art agency that produces unique installations, murals, experiences, activations, technology, merchandising, and more for a wide range of clients.

Business Management Director William Price has been with MGO for nearly a decade, guiding the financial lives of film and television talent, content creators, and other high-net-worth individuals.

Buwa Ijirigho is a Business Management Director with more than 9 years of experience working with a client list that includes film/TV talent both in front of and behind the camera, musicians, digital-media influencers, and other high-net-worth individuals.

"All four of these professionals have each demonstrated an impressively deep commitment to providing their clients with more than just financial management — they provide genuine financial care," said Kevin O'Connell, CEO and Managing Partner. "Being featured in publications like Variety and Billboard is a well-deserved recognition and underscores their dedication and the excellence they bring to the firm. They're known as leaders here, and now, in the industry, and I'm thrilled to see their hard work celebrated."

MGO provides exceptional client service across diverse culture-shaping industries. By deploying a client-focused approach centered around human care, its award-winning professionals continue to set new standards.

