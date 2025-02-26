MGTT Opens New U.S. Sales Office to Strengthen B2B Support for White Noise Sound Machines

"At MGTT, we focus on more than just manufacturing products—we create sleep solutions that bring peace and comfort to families," said Martin Zhang, CEO of MGTT.

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New U.S. Office Will Enhance Service and Accessibility for Distributors, Retailers, E-Tailers, Brands, and Wholesalers in North America

MGTT, a subsidiary of Golden Tree and a leader in manufacturing white noise sound machines for babies and toddlers, is excited to announce the opening of its new U.S. sales office in Laguna Hills, California. This expansion reflects MGTT's commitment to improving service, accelerating response times, and enhancing support for its North American B2B partners, including distributors, retailers, e-tailers, brands, boutiques, and wholesalers.

A Legacy of Excellence in Sleep Solutions Manufacturing

Since 2005, Golden Tree , MGTT's parent company, has been a trusted name in the sleep solutions industry. With a state-of-the-art, 12,000-square-meter manufacturing facility located in the BaoLong Industrial Area of Shenzhen, China , Golden Tree produces over 100,000 white noise sound machines annually.

The facility is equipped with advanced molding and assembly lines and employs more than 100 skilled workers, adhering to rigorous international standards, including ISO 19001 certification. The company's commitment to quality and safety ensures that every product is designed to improve sleep and comfort, especially for babies and toddlers.

Why Choose MGTT for White Noise Sound Machines?

MGTT brings more than 20 years of experience in designing and manufacturing high-quality white noise sound machines for babies, toddlers, and families. Their B2B partners benefit from:

Custom ODM/OEM Solutions: MGTT offers fully customizable white noise sound machines with low minimum order quantities (MOQs), making it easier for distributors and retailers to meet customer demands.

In-House Design Team: Complimentary services for product appearance, logo design, and packaging ensure that MGTT partners can offer unique, market-ready products.

Advanced Tooling Expertise: With in-house tooling and molding capabilities, MGTT ensures precision and efficiency throughout the production process.

Unmatched Product Quality: MGTT's commitment to stringent quality control and the use of safe, tested materials guarantees high-quality products that are perfect for babies and toddlers.

A Message from MGTT's Leadership

"At MGTT, we focus on more than just manufacturing products—we create sleep solutions that bring peace and comfort to families," said Martin Zhang , CEO of MGTT. "The opening of our new U.S. sales office demonstrates our commitment to providing better, faster service to our North American partners. Whether it's white noise for babies or toddlers, we strive to support our B2B customers with innovative products and outstanding service that help their businesses grow."

Strategic Impact and Future Plans for MGTT

The opening of the U.S. sales office represents a significant step in MGTT's global expansion strategy. By increasing its North American presence, MGTT aims to provide more competitive pricing, faster delivery times, and unparalleled customer support to its B2B partners. The company remains focused on expanding its market share in the sleep solutions industry, particularly within the white noise sound machine segment for babies and toddlers.

What's Next for MGTT?

MGTT invites distributors, retailers, e-tailers, brands, boutiques, and wholesalers to connect with its U.S. sales team and explore new partnership opportunities. With a wide range of customizable white noise sound machines, expert design services, and reliable manufacturing support, MGTT is dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the competitive sleep solutions market.

About MGTT

MGTT is a leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality sleep solutions, specializing in white noise sound machines for babies, toddlers, and families. With over 20 years of experience, MGTT is committed to providing innovative, customizable products that enhance sleep quality and safety for children. As a B2B-focused company, MGTT partners exclusively with distributors, retailers, and brands, offering competitive pricing, excellent service, and tailored solutions for the sleep solutions market.

