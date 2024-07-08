MH FacTOURy Summit Opens Registration for 2024 Event in Elkhart, Ind.

The MH FacTOURy Summit is targeted towards retailers and community owners, property managers, sales personnel, marketing team members, and new employees in the manufactured housing industry. Post this

"We're excited to welcome our colleagues back to Elkhart for yet another year of factory tours and educational seminars," Indiana Manufactured Housing Association - Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council Executive Director Ron Breymier said. "This is our third year hosting the event in Elkhart, and we expect it to be yet another success for both the MH FacTOURy Summit and the RV/MH Hall of Fame."

The MH FacTOURy Summit is targeted towards retailers and community owners, property managers, sales personnel, marketing team members, and new employees in the manufactured housing industry. By attending, industry professionals can take advantage of new ways to stay ahead of the competition, build and maintain a high performing sales team, and understand the latest industry trends and buyer preferences.

The RV/MH Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will precede the summit, on the evening of Monday, Aug. 19. The ceremony will honor 10 manufactured housing and RV veterans for their industry service and enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Exhibit and Sponsorship Opportunities Available For This Year's MH FacTOURy Summit

Exhibit and sponsorship opportunities are also open for the 2024 MH FacTOURy Summit. These are ideal ways to increase company exposure and show everything it has to offer.

Sponsors can sign up for exclusive opportunities throughout the event to boost their brand visibility among manufactured housing professionals across the country.

For more information regarding exhibit and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Sue Bartee at (317) 247-6258 ext. 14 or email [email protected].

Visit http://www.mhfactourysummit.com today to register for the MH FacTOURy Summit or to learn more about the event. The MH FacTOURy Summit is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.

About the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association - Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council

The Indiana Manufactured Housing Association-Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council (IMHA-RVIC) is an association of individuals and firms whose purpose is to serve its members and enhance growth of industry products and services through governmental, educational and promotional programs. IMHA-RVIC's purpose is to protect and promote the general welfare of the manufactured housing and RV industries. All IMHA-RVIC activities are coordinated through our state office. Its membership is comprised of manufactured home manufacturers, retailers, communities, recreation vehicle manufacturers, retailers, campgrounds, finance and insurance firms, suppliers, and service firms.

