MHD ROCKLAND NAMED AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR OF QINETIQ U. S's LIGHTWEIGHT AIRCRAFT ARMOR

CROFTON, Md., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MHD-ROCKLAND (MHD-R), a world-class supplier of fixed-wing aircraft parts and services, announced that it has been named an authorized distributor of QinetiQ U.S's LAST Armor® Lightweight Armor (LWA). This partnership expands global access to advanced aircraft survivability solutions designed to protect aircrews, enhance mission readiness, and reduce lifecycle costs.

For over four decades, MHD- R has delivered comprehensive sustainment support- including OEM-approved parts distribution, MRO capabilities, engineering services, and integrated logistics—for legacy platforms such as the C-130 Hercules, P-3 Orion, and other essential fleets. Adding LAST Armor LWA strengthens the company's portfolio of mission-ready technologies trusted by operators globally.

About QinetiQ U.S's LAST Armor® Lightweight Armor (LWA)

LAST Armor LWA is a next-generation protection system engineered for modern military and humanitarian missions. It provides advanced ballistic protection, up to 50% weight savings, lower lifecycle costs, and a modular, field-replaceable design that minimizes aircraft downtime.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing meaningful, mission-enhancing technologies to our customers," said Andrew Smallbone, Managing Director USA, MHD-R. "LAST Armor LWA delivers the level of protection, performance, and reliability that today's operators demand. QinetiQ U.S's proven solution aligns perfectly with our focus on maximizing aircraft availability and helping crews return home safely."

"We are delighted to welcome MHD Rockland as an authorized distributor of our LAST Armor portfolio," said Dan Deguire, Vice President - Division Manager, QinetiQ U.S. "MHD ROCKLAND's reputation for supporting critical military fleets and their deep sustainment expertise make them an ideal partner. Together, we will ensure operators worldwide have access to lightweight, high-performance armor systems that enhance survivability in the most demanding environments."

About MHD-ROCKLAND

With offices in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, the MHD-ROCKLAND Group is a privately held global aerospace organization with more than 45 years of experience supporting military and civil fixed-wing aircraft operators worldwide. The company delivers high-caliber maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, technical training, and sustainment solutions across a broad range of legacy and mission-critical aircraft platforms.

MHD-ROCKLAND supports customers through both in-house repair and overhaul capabilities and manufacturer-authorized programs, working closely with OEMs and approved channel partners. The Group maintains one of the world's largest privately owned inventories of P-3 Orion and C-130 Hercules aircraft components.

The company's Flight Operations Unit, located in Starke, Florida, owns, operates and maintains a fleet of seven P-3 Orions.

For more information, visit www.mhdrockland.com.

