MHT Technologies and Mecho Deliver Seamless Integration of Lighting and Shading in Smart Buildings

"By integrating Mecho's shading technology with our Inspextor hardware, we're giving building managers a better way to control lighting and daylight from one place. It's not just about convenience. It's about improving building performance across the board."

With Inspextor, lighting and shading operate together under a unified PoE-based infrastructure. Facility teams can automate entire floors or adjust individual rooms, blending natural daylight with intelligent lighting control to optimize energy use, improve occupant comfort, and simplify building operations.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Mecho established itself by filling a gap in the market for window coverings that were both functional and design-forward. In the 1970s, as energy conservation became a national priority, Mecho led the way in developing automated shading systems that helped reduce reliance on artificial lighting.

Over the years, Mecho has continued to push the boundaries of sustainable design, always seeking new ways to deliver smarter, more efficient shading solutions that support wellness, performance, and a lower environmental impact.

Together, MHT and Mecho offer a solution that adapts to a wide variety of spaces:

Class A office spaces benefit from reduced glare, better lighting quality, and lower energy use.

Healthcare facilities gain a quieter, more controlled environment that supports patient care and staff efficiency.

Hospitality and event spaces can easily adjust lighting and shading to match the mood or activity.

K-12 and higher education spaces enjoy improved focus and comfort in classrooms and common areas.

"This partnership brings together the best of both worlds," said David Robinson, Director of Automation at Mecho. "Mecho's long-standing expertise in shading and MHT's Inspextor hardware to create an experience that's smarter, more efficient, and ultimately better for the people who use these spaces every day."

By working together, MHT Technologies and Mecho are helping commercial buildings become more adaptive, sustainable, and responsive to occupant needs while keeping operations simple and streamlined.

About Mecho

Since 1969, Mecho has been the go-to partner for architects and designers seeking advanced solar control solutions. With more than 50 years of experience, Mecho is recognized globally for its high-performance, design-forward shading systems that enhance building efficiency, support occupant well-being, and adapt to the evolving needs of modern architecture. While sustainability and material transparency are part of our DNA, our focus remains on delivering smart, reliable, and visually seamless shading systems that stand the test of time.

About MHT Technologies

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efficiency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies.com or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.

