MHT Technologies Incorporates AI in Motorized Shades for Commercial Spaces

"With AI integration, we're transcending traditional methods to deliver motorized shades that intuitively respond to real-time environmental changes." Post this

By pairing AI-driven algorithms with Inspextor software and operating on the robust Cisco backbone with advanced Cisco switches, these motorized shades provide smarter, more efficient shade control. This innovative system ensures reliable performance, scalability, and key advantages for energy-conscious applications.

The dynamic adjustment of the motorized shades significantly reduces reliance on artificial lighting and HVAC systems, cutting energy consumption and operational costs. This intelligent automation also maintains ideal lighting and temperature conditions—all without the need for preset configurations or manual intervention.

"This technology is a key step toward creating even more efficient, eco-friendly buildings," Khalis said. "With AI-driven motorized shades we reduce energy waste and achieve greener, more sustainable operations across a variety of sectors such as offices, healthcare facilities, and schools."

MHT Technologies is at the forefront of the smart building movement, recognizing the rising demand for sustainable and responsive buildings. By reducing carbon footprints and operational costs, MHT's AI-powered shading solutions play a vital role in greener, more cost-effective building operations.

For more information about MHT Technologies' AI-powered shade automation solutions, visit mht-technologies.com or contact their team directly.

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efficiency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies.com or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.

