MHT Technologies Joins Cisco's Engineering Alliances Program to Transform Smart Building Power and Control Infrastructure

"MHT Technologies is proud to work with Cisco in shaping the next generation of smart buildings," said Akram 'AK' Khalis, Co-Founder and CEO of MHT Technologies. "This alliance is a major leap forward in how buildings are powered, controlled, and optimized."

"Technology ecosystems are key to accelerating innovation," said Fabio Gori, Vice President of Engineering Alliances at Cisco. "By bringing together some of the most advanced technologies across industries, we're solving complex challenges across industries, from the campus to the data center. Our Engineering Alliances program transforms these collaborations into solutions that customers can deploy with confidence, accelerating time-to-value and simplifying adoption."

MHT Technologies is a well-known name in the smart building industry. Since 2015, the company has been a reputable provider of PoE-based solutions, including its market-leading Inspextor software. MHT's technology seamlessly powers and integrates lighting, motorized shades, and sit-stand PoE desks, creating more efficient, comfortable, and connected workspaces.

Through this engineering alliance, MHT Technologies and Cisco are redefining power distribution and controls in smart buildings and enterprise networks. The collaboration delivers a secure, low-voltage, last-mile power distribution solution that enhances energy efficiency, deployment speed, and intelligent automation across modern workplaces.

This Engineering Alliance integrates Cisco's Catalyst Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) platform with MHT's Inspextor PoE Lighting and Building Controls, providing a streamlined, scalable approach to intelligent building management. The result is a solution that:

Reduces infrastructure costs while accelerating deployment times

Optimizes energy efficiency for sustainable building operations

Enables seamless control over lighting, motorized shades, and sit-stand desks from a single platform

By combining Cisco's world-class networking and PoE capabilities with MHT's Inspextor platform, the alliance delivers secure, intelligent infrastructure that simplifies deployment and drives sustainability—setting a new standard for smart building innovation.

About MHT Technologies

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efficiency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies.com or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.

