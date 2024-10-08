MHT Technologies Partners with Nexgen Sensors to Elevate Occupant Experience through Cisco Spaces Initiative

By integrating advanced air quality monitoring into Cisco Spaces, we're providing our clients with a powerful tool to enhance not only energy efficiency but also the health and well-being of occupants. Post this

By joining forces, MHT Technologies and Nexgen Sensors will provide commercial real estate, office spaces and government buildings with an intelligent platform to track and manage environmental conditions. The partnership supports the broader Cisco Spaces initiative, which focuses on improving the workplace by connecting people, places, and assets in real-time. As businesses continue to prioritize employee wellness and sustainability, this collaboration offers a powerful tool for enhancing the overall workplace experience.

"Partnering with Nexgen Sensors allows us to stay ahead of the curve in the world of DC powered smart building technology," said Akram Khalis, CEO of MHT Technologies. "By integrating advanced air quality monitoring into Cisco Spaces, we're providing our clients with a powerful tool to enhance not only energy efficiency but also the health and well-being of occupants."

The MHT-Nexgen partnership will provide actionable insights for building managers, enabling proactive responses to environmental changes. Whether it's adjusting ventilation to improve air quality or managing energy consumption, the integration promises to optimize building performance while prioritizing occupant safety and satisfaction.

Stay tuned for more information on this innovative collaboration, as both companies continue to develop advanced solutions to enhance the future of smart buildings and occupant experiences.

About Nexgen Sensors

Nexgen Sensors is at the forefront of creating intelligent environments through advanced multisensory feedback technology. Their mission is to develop spaces that are responsive, intuitive, and secure, providing real-time environmental data to improve safety, comfort, and user experience. By integrating progressive sensor solutions, Nexgen Sensors is transforming how people interact with and manage their surroundings, paving the way for smarter, healthier, and more efficient living and working environments.

About MHT Technologies

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efficiency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies.com or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joe Scalice, MHT Technologies, 1 718-524-4370, [email protected], https://mht-technologies.com/

SOURCE MHT Technologies