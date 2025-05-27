MHT Technologies to Exhibit at Realcomm 2025, Spotlight U.S. Manufacturing and DC Power Leadership

The shift to DC power isn't an idea for the future. The shift is happening now. MHT is proud to be at the forefront with technologies delivering real results today. Post this

"The shift to DC power isn't an idea for the future. The shift is happening now," said Khalis. He emphasized that in major cities like New York, the importance of this transition lies in reducing carbon footprints and meeting aggressive sustainability goals. "MHT is proud to be at the forefront with technologies delivering real results today."

A Vision for U.S. Manufacturing

Known for staying ahead of industry trends, Khalis recognized early on the risks of relying on overseas supply chains. Under his leadership during the pandemic, MHT made the strategic decision to consolidate all manufacturing in the United States, bringing production home to Staten Island, NY.

"Over the years, we've had manufacturing in China, Europe, and New York. When COVID hit, we consolidated all production right here in New York. This means that whether you're in the US or abroad, you're getting the same high-quality, resilient products backed by dependable support. And if you're in the US, that means no tariffs for you!

This move has strengthened MHT's ability to ensure product reliability, accelerate delivery, and provide exceptional support, all while reducing exposure to geopolitical and logistical disruptions.

Real-World Results

At Realcomm, MHT will spotlight several recent high-impact projects that showcase the versatility and scalability of its platform, including the installation of advanced shade systems at the New York City office of a major asset management firm. Powered by MHT's Inspextor platform, these PoE window shades leverage AI to automate performance and optimize daylight management, delivering both energy savings and occupant comfort.

Visit MHT Technologies at Realcomm 2025 and experience the future of connected, DC-powered buildings.

About MHT Technologies

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efﬁciency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies.com or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joe Scalice, MHT Technologies, 1 718-524-4370, [email protected], https://mht-technologies.com

SOURCE MHT Technologies