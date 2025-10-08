MHT Technologies Unveils Core Node: A Game-Changer for the Future of Smart Buildings

"We've reimagined what a PoE node can do. It empowers entire infrastructures to be more sustainable, more intelligent, and more responsive. The Core Node is purpose-built to deliver the scalability and resilience they need for the future." Post this

With multiple output modes—Constant Current (CC), Constant Voltage (CV), and Constant Power (CP)—alongside four-channel PWM dimming for tunable white and RGBW color control, the Core Node brings unmatched versatility to facility managers, system integrators, and real estate leaders looking to future-proof their spaces.

Beyond raw capability, the Core Node is built for seamless integration. It automatically configures on local networks, communicates via industry-standard protocols (UDP/TCP-IP, TLS, CoAP, MQTTS, HTTPS), and natively connects to wall switches, sensors, and third-party building systems.

Enterprise-grade security is delivered through encrypted communications and standards-based authentication. This level of security ensures building systems remain resilient against cyber threats while aligning with IT governance and compliance requirements. These enhanced security capabilities also prepare the Core Node for Edge AI compute, enabling localized data processing and intelligent automation at the device level. This functionality is critical for the next generation of smart buildings.

The Core Node's low-profile enclosure allows for flexible installation while ensuring reliability and heat dissipation across diverse commercial environments.

"The Core Node represents a new chapter for smart buildings," said Akram "AK" Khalis, Co-Founder and CEO of MHT Technologies. "We've reimagined what a PoE node can do. This device doesn't just power lights or sensors—it empowers entire infrastructures to be more sustainable, more intelligent, and more responsive. As more organizations embrace the shift to smarter, connected environments, the Core Node is purpose-built to deliver the scalability and resilience they need for the future."

With the Core Node, MHT Technologies continues to set the standard for intelligent building infrastructure, bridging power, data, security, and automation into one cohesive ecosystem. From lighting and shading to sensors and future-ready AI integrations, MHT is reshaping how organizations design, operate, and sustain their spaces. Visit MHT Technologies to learn more about smart building technology and connect with their team today.

About MHT Technologies

MHT Technologies is a forward-thinking smart building technology company that transforms sensor-based data into actionable insights to create safer, more productive, and sustainable environments. Established in 2009 in New York, MHT specializes in DC power smart building technology, delivering intelligent solutions that optimize building management for owners and occupants. With a focus on enhancing both efficiency and sustainability, MHT's platforms streamline the integration of devices, sensors, and systems into one easy-to-manage interface. The company holds three U.S. patents for its cutting-edge technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in the smart building industry. For more information, visit mht-technologies.com or follow MHT Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Joe Scalice, MHT Technologies, 1 718-524-4370, [email protected], https://mht-technologies.com/

SOURCE MHT Technologies