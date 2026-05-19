mHUB Announces Energy Tech Accelerator for Novel Technologies at the Compute-Energy Nexus

"Surging compute demand is creating one of the most exciting innovation opportunities in energy we've seen in decades," said Ryan Fant, Executive Director, mHUB Accelerator. "This program is designed to find the boldest early-stage solutions and get them to market faster." Post this

The 6 - 10 startups accepted into the program will receive a $200,000 initial investment from mHUB Ventures in exchange for 6.5% equity, which includes $100K in cash, $30K in cash reimbursement for product development, and $70K for in-kind services. Participants receive access to state-of-the-art prototyping labs and technical assistance at mHUB, dedicated mentors and expert-led programming, and connections to industry leaders, investors, and a deep manufacturing ecosystem.

The program's Executive Director is Ryan Fant, who brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial experience and operational leadership to mHUB. A two-time Techstars founder, he co-founded Keen Home (acquired) and has led innovation strategy at organizations including Koch Industries and ConnectM.

"Surging compute demand is creating one of the most exciting innovation opportunities in energy we've seen in decades," said Ryan Fant, Executive Director, mHUB Accelerator. "This program is designed to find the boldest early-stage solutions and get them to market faster."

"We believe technology can create the greatest opportunity when it's built thoughtfully," said Paige Rodgers, Director, Equinix Foundation. "When founders receive the support they need, they can advance more sustainable, resilient solutions that both strengthen communities and reduce environmental impact. That's why the Equinix Foundation is proud to collaborate with mHUB on this accelerator."

"Our partnership with mHUB reflects Generac's commitment to advancing the next generation of energy innovation—particularly as data center demand accelerates and power infrastructure becomes more complex," said Erik Wilde, EVP and President, Domestic C&I at Generac. "We look forward to connecting with the entrepreneurial talent creating breakthrough technologies and helping drive more resilient, efficient, and sustainable power solutions."

"Rising digital demand must be met with more efficient and resilient systems. We already have solutions in place that can dramatically improve IT efficiency, but solving this challenge at scale will require innovation and ecosystem collaboration to accelerate real-world impact," said Fred Tan, Global Head of Social Impact at HPE. "We're proud to convene and support the cross-sector partnerships needed to turn breakthrough ideas into deployable technologies for the next era of AI and digital infrastructure."

"The energy demands of AI are not a challenge any single company can solve alone. Meeting them will require innovators willing to take bold bets on solutions that don't yet have a proven market," said Sunya Norman, SVP of Impact, Salesforce. "That's exactly the kind of community-driven, forward-leaning work mHUB enables, and we're proud to support it."

"The rapid growth of AI and data centers underscores the need for innovative, sustainable solutions," said Slav Gatchev, Vice President of Innovative Finance at The Rockefeller Foundation. "We are proud to support mHUB's next Energy Tech Accelerator, which brings together entrepreneurs to turn bold ideas into cutting-edge hardware at the compute–energy nexus. Initiatives like this are critical to advancing resilient infrastructure, improving efficiency, creating jobs, and ensuring an equitable, sustainable energy future."

The accelerator is further supported by Evergreen Climate Innovations, an organization that provides catalytic capital and support to startups bringing impactful climate technologies to market. Evergreen will bring subject matter expertise and expanded access to industry and investment. Additionally, legal partner Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP will provide legal counsel for business formation and IP protection.

Applications for the Compute-Energy Nexus Cohort of the mHUB Energy Tech Accelerator are now open. To learn more and apply, visit: https://mhub.org/energy-tech-accelerator

About mHUB

mHUB is an innovation platform that drives the commercialization of hard tech, helping companies build, scale, and innovate with speed and purpose. The platform includes a Chicago-based incubator and prototyping lab; venture and real estate investment company, mHUB Ventures; and an engineering and product consulting arm. Together, infrastructure, capital, and expertise combine to enable emerging technologies, create new manufacturing businesses, and strengthen U.S. industry. To date, mHUB has worked with over 200 public and private partners and supported over 500 startups that have collectively generated $5B in economic activity. Learn more at mhub.org.

About mHUB Ventures

mHUB Ventures is the investment management arm of mHUB, governing both venture capital and real estate funds to accelerate hard tech innovation and strengthen U.S. industrial competitiveness. Its venture platform invests in early-stage startups across energy, medical technology, and advanced manufacturing, leveraging mHUB's world-class prototyping facilities, engineering talent, and corporate partnerships to reduce risk and speed commercialization. Its real estate platform focuses on transformative industrial redevelopment and next-generation manufacturing facilities designed to support the full lifecycle of product development. Together, these integrated platforms create a unique engine for scaling physical technologies and driving manufacturing industry growth.

Media Contact

Kim Blomquist, mHUB, 1 872.222.5279, [email protected], https://mhub.org/

SOURCE mHUB