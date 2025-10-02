MI-UCP Announces Major Gifts Campaign - GIFT TO LIFT And Shake Shack is Helping LIFT It Off! Raising money and awareness to serve Michigan's disability community.

Michigan United Cerebral Palsy (MI-UPC) is launching its first ever major gifts campaign to expand the organizations impact across Michigan. Launching on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, coinciding with World Cerebral Palsy Day, and running until Jan. 15, 2026, the Gift of Lift campaign has a goal of raising $150,000 to support the future of MI-UCP's programs and services that support 2.4 million disabled persons in Michigan. Some of those services include building additional ramps, providing more assistive technology grants, advocating for special education, employment opportunities and benefit access, and supporting individuals and families.

DETROIT, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MI-UCP (Michigan United Cerebral Palsy) is proud to announce the launch of a major gifts campaign to expand the organization's impact across Michigan,Gift To Lift. They are calling on all individuals, businesses, and foundations looking to make a lasting difference by aligning with our organization, an ally and advocate for the disability community for more than 75 years. The Gift To Lift Campaign will run from October 6, 2025 until January 15, 2026 and aims to raise $150,000 to support the future of MI-UCP's programs and services* so they can continue supporting the 2.4 million Michiganders with disabilities.

With every Gift to Lift, large or small, MI-UCP can build more ramps, provide more assistive technology grants, advocate for special education, support employment opportunities and benefits access, and offer more loan options through our loan program, delivering much needed support to more individuals and families.

Launching on World CP Day, Monday October 6th, 2025, the campaign invites donors to embrace the spirit of giving by investing in a future of hope, inclusion, equity and opportunity for individuals with all disabilities.

As part of the LIFT-off,Shake Shack is offering a Donation Day to support MI-UCP at allMichigan locations on October 6th from 11am to 9pm. Just mention Donation Day at the register or drive-up or use the promo code DONATE on the Shack App, web, or kiosk at checkout and Shake Shack will donate 25% of your total meal purchase to MI-UCP.

About MI-UCP

As one of Michigan's largest sources of support, education, referrals, and services for people with disabilities and their families, MI-UCP has been providing assistive technology, financial assistance and tools, advocacy, and employment services to promote equity, independence and inclusion. Originally focused on individuals with Cerebral Palsy, currently more than 65 percent of the people MI-UCP serves have a disability other than CP.

Gift to Lift for MI-UCP and Closing the Disability Divide!

World CP Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day started in 2012 with a simple but powerful idea: to give people with cerebral palsy a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Since then, it has grown into a global movement.

*Here are a few of the programs and services that MI-UCP offers:

Work Incentives Planning and Assistance

We assist people with disabilities, to receive benefits and to help understand how they can increase their financial independence.

Benefits Counseling

We help Social Security beneficiaries make better, more informed decisions about starting or returning to work, and how their work decisions can affect the benefits they receive.

Person Centered Advocacy

We utilize a person-centered model to access employment, education, recreation and core basic needs including food, clothing and financial resources.

Educational Advocacy

We are a partner to Michigan Alliance for Families, providing advocacy support for families.

Loan Programs

We promote community development by providing financial opportunities to increase independence and quality of life.

Representative Payee

We are responsible for money management, providing protection from financial abuse and victimization, and establishing a productive, long-term relationship with our clients.

Ramp Programs

We provide portable ramp solutions for children who use a wheelchair and partner with other organizations to loan out ramps

Media Contact

Grace Linehan, MI-UCP, 1 (248) 557-5070 151, [email protected], www.mi-ucp.org

SOURCE MI-UCP