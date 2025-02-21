Miami-Dade $1M & Up Single-Family Home, Affordable Condo Sales Rise

South Florida still doesn't have enough inventory to meet demand Post this

"South Florida still doesn't have enough inventory to meet demand," 2025 MIAMI Chairman Eddie Blanco said. "Wealth migration to Miami remains high. Buyers from high-taxed, high-density states continue to move here for our jobs, weather and lifestyle. Prices have increased for nearly 14 consecutive years as South Florida all-cash sales lead the nation."

Three new rankings tell the story of South Florida's fundamentals:

West Palm Beach ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for Most All-Cash Sales in 2024, posting a share of 49.6% for all-cash purchases. Fort Lauderdale (38.9%) and Miami (38.1%) ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, according to Redfin.

Miami-Dade County ranks No. 5 in the U.S. for most equity-rich homes with a share of 64.4%, via new data from ATTOM. Equity rich is defined as having a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 50% or lower.

Realtor.com ranked Miami - Fort Lauderdale - Pompano Beach, FL as the No. 2 Top Housing Market in the U.S. for 2025, forecasting a 24% year-over-year increase in sales and a 9% increase in median sale prices for 2025.

Miami-Dade Condominium Sale Prices Have Appreciated 120% in the Last 10 Years

Existing condo median prices increased 2.3% year-over-year in January 2025, from $405,750 to $415,000. Condo median prices stayed even or increased in 157 of the last 164 months, a span that covers 13.7 years.

Miami condo prices have risen 119.6% from January 2015 to January 2025, from $189,000 to $415,000.

Miami-Dade County single-family home median sale prices increased 7.1% year-over-year in January 2025, increasing from $630,000 to $675,000. Miami single-family median prices have risen for 158 consecutive months (13.2 years), the longest running streak on record.

Miami single-family prices have risen 184.2% from January 2015 to January 2025, from $237,500 to $675,000.

Miami Real Estate Home Equity & Appreciation is Nearly 2X the National Figure

Miami's home equity gains are nearly two times the national figure. Home equity gains on a single-family home purchased in Q3 2009 and sold in Q3 2024 are: Miami-Dade County at $542,175 versus the U.S. average at $310,232, according to new MIAMI REALTORS® Research.

Florida's Live Local Act, which was passed in 2023 and amended in May 2024, is encouraging developers to build more affordable housing. The Live Local Act gives developers the highest density allowed in a local area if they allocate 40% of its units for affordable housing. The state law defines an affordable unit as being at or below 120% of an area's median income.

Despite the increase in prices, Miami remains a value in comparison to other global cities. In Miami, $1M nets you at least 60 square meters of prime property, according to the 2024 Knight Frank The Wealth Report. This is much higher than other global cities: Sydney, Australia ($1M only purchases 43 square meters), Shanghai (42), Paris (40), Los Angeles (38), New York (34), Geneva (34), London (33), Singapore (32), Hong Kong (22) and Monaco (16).

$1M & Up Miami Single-Family Home Sales Rise

Miami-Dade County total sales decreased 2.7% year-over-year in January 2025, from 1,414 to 1,376.

Miami single-family home sales are essentially even, declining negligibly 0.16% year-over-year (from 644 to 643). Miami single-family homes posted year-over-year gains in eight of the 12 months in 2024.

Miami-Dade $1M & up single-family transactions increased 3.1% year-over-year in January 2025 to 164 transactions.

Affordable Miami Condo Sales Rise Year-over-Year

Affordable Miami condo sales are increasing. Miami condo sales priced between $200K to $250K rose 10.3% year-over-year in January 2025 to 75 transactions. Miami condo sales priced between $400K to $600K increased 4.7% year-over-year in January 2025 to 178 sales.

Miami total existing condo sales, which are on pace with the state and nation, decreased 4.8% year-over-year in January 2025, from 770 to 733. The statistics would be much stronger if they included South Florida's robust developer new construction market and volume. The decline is due to lack of condo financing and inventory at key price points.

The lack of Federal Housing Administration loans for a large number of existing Miami condominium buildings is preventing further market strengthening. Of the 2,397 condominium buildings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, only 21 are approved for FHA loans, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just 0.9% of South Florida condo buildings are approved for FHA loans. Florida is the only state in the U.S. that requires a client to put down 25% for a limited review if the condo building doesn't have enough in reserves. The requirement for every other state is 10%.

As a leader in advocacy, MIAMI REALTORS® is working with the Legislature to support our market. MIAMI brought together lawmakers, top experts and more for a sold-out Condo Summit on Feb. 14 that empowered REALTORS® with the latest knowledge and tools.

The New Normal of 7% Mortgage Rates

The latest January 2025 inflation data came in higher than expected at 3% on an annual basis, making cuts by the Fed seem unlikely in the short term. Expect mortgage rates to say near 7%.

"We're seeing the spring market off to a healthy start, with sales and prices broadly up from one year ago," MIAMI REALTORS® Chief Economist Gay Cororaton said. "What's driving the market is the upper price tier, with strong growth in the $600,000 and over and million-dollar market."

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.85% as of February 20. That's down from 6.87% one week ago and 6.90% one year ago.

Miami Condo Active Listings Are 27.3% Below Pre-Pandemic

Total inventory is still down 9.9% from the historical average for Miami. The annual historical average for Miami-Dade existing inventory is 18,851 and current inventory is at 16,992.

Total active listings at the end of January 2025 increased 38.4% year-over-year, from 12,277 to 16,992, but not enough to make up for the lack of inventory.

Inventory of single-family homes increased 29.23% year-over-year in January 2025 from 3,856 active listings last year to 4,983 last month.

Condominium inventory increased 42.61% year-over-year in January 2025, from 8,421 to 12,009 listings during the same period in 2024, but the total is still significantly below pre-pandemic. Current Miami condo inventory (12,009) is 27.3% below January 2019 pre-pandemic inventory (16,518).

Months' supply of inventory for single-family homes is 5.6 months, which indicates a seller's market. Inventory for existing condominiums is 11.9 months, which indicates a buyer's market. A balanced market between buyers and sellers offers between six- and nine-months supply.

Nationally, total housing inventory registered at the end of January was 1.18 million units, up 3.5% from December and 16.8% from one year ago (1.01 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.5-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.2 months in December and 3.0 months in January 2024.

Miami Total Dollar Volume Rises 3.3% Year-over-Year

Miami total dollar volume totaled $1.39 billion in January 2025, up 3.31% vs. January 2024. Single-family home dollar volume increased 4.16% year-over-year to $809 million. Condo dollar volume increased 2.23% year-over-year to $578 million.

Every time a home is sold it impacts the economy: income generated from real estate industries (commissions, fees and moving expenses), expenditures related to home purchase (furniture and remodeling expenses), multiplier of housing related expenditures (income earned as a result of a home sale is re-circulated into the economy) and new construction (additional home sales induce added home production).

The total economic impact of a typical Florida home sale is $129,000, according to NAR. Miami-Dade sold 1,376 homes in January 2025 for a local economic impact of $177.5 million.

Miami Distressed Sales Remain Low, Reflecting Healthy Market

Only 1.2% of all closed residential sales in Miami were distressed last month, including REO (bank-owned properties) and short sales, versus 1.5% in January 2024. In 2009, distressed sales comprised 70% of Miami sales.

Short sales and REOs accounted for 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, of total Miami sales in January 2025.

Miami's percentage of distressed sales are less than the national figure. Nationally, distressed sales represented 3% of sales in January, virtually unchanged from December and the previous year.

Miami Price Appreciation Outperforming Nation, State

In Florida, closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 15,384 in January 2025, up 3.6% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 5,787, down 3.7%.

Nationally, total existing-home sales completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops – descended 4.9% from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.08 million in January. Year-over-year, sales improved 2.0% (up from 4 million in January 2024).

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $410,000, up 1.2% from the previous year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Last month's statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $312,500, down 2.3% vs. last year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Nationally, the median existing-home price for all housing types in January was $396,900, up 4.8% from one year ago ($378,600). All four U.S. regions registered price increases.

Miami Real Estate Attracting Near List Price

The median percent of original list price received for single-family homes was 94% in January 2025. The median percent of original list price received for existing condominiums was 94%.

The median number of days between listing and contract dates for Miami single-family home sales was 45 days, up from 32 days last year. The median time to sale for single-family homes was 88 days, up from 80 days last year.

The median number of days between the listing date and contract date for condos was 64 days, up from 47 days. The median number of days to sale for condos was 108 days, up from 90 days.

Miami Cash Sales 45.5% More than National Figure

Cash sales represented 42.2% of Miami closed sales in January 2025, compared to 42.6% in December 2023. About 29% of U.S. home sales are made in cash, according to the latest NAR statistics.

Cash buyers are not deterred by rising rates. The high percentage of cash buyers reflects Miami's top position as the preeminent American real estate market for foreign buyers, who tend to purchase with all cash as well as some moving from more expensive U.S. markets who can buy more with their profits from real estate sales.

Cash sales accounted for 52.7% of all Miami existing condo sales and 30.2% of single-family transactions.

To access January 2025 Miami-Dade Statistical Reports, visit http://www.SFMarketIntel.com

Note: Statistics in this news release may vary depending on reporting dates. MIAMI reports exact statistics directly from its MLS system.

