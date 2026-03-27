Miami-Dade Attorney Erik Perez Travels to Tallahassee to Testify in Support of Florida HOA Reform Bill HB 657

Erik Perez, Esq., co-founder of Perez Mayoral, P.A., a law firm dedicated to representing homeowners in disputes with their HOAs, was invited by Representative Juan Carlos Porras to testify before lawmakers at the Florida State Capitol in support of House Bill 657 (HB 657), a proposed reform aimed at strengthening homeowner protections and increasing accountability within homeowners associations (HOAs). During his testimony, Perez drew on his experience representing homeowners to highlight common challenges faced when associations fail to comply with Florida law. HB 657 is part of a broader legislative effort to address concerns surrounding HOA governance, transparency, and homeowner rights. The bill has generated significant interest as it explores reforms such as increased oversight of association decision-making and potential mechanisms for homeowners to terminate their HOA under certain conditions. Perez Mayoral, P.A., known for representing homeowners and condominium unit owners in disputes involving associations, continues to advocate for both individual clients and systemic legal improvements. Perez's participation in Tallahassee reflects the firm's commitment to shaping policies that better protect homeowners across Florida.

MIAMI, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Erik Perez, Esq., co-founder of Perez Mayoral, P.A., recently was invited by Representative Juan Carlos Porras to the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee to testify before lawmakers in support of House Bill 657 (HB 657), a proposed piece of legislation that seeks to reform Florida's homeowners association laws and strengthen protections for homeowners living in HOA-governed communities.

HB 657 has gained increasing attention among homeowners, attorneys, and policymakers because it addresses concerns surrounding HOA governance, board accountability, and homeowner rights. The proposed legislation is part of a broader effort within the Florida Legislature to evaluate how homeowners associations operate and whether current laws sufficiently protect property owners when disputes arise between residents and their associations.

During his testimony at the Capitol, Perez spoke about the experiences of homeowners who find themselves facing challenges when their associations fail to comply with Florida laws. Drawing from his experience representing homeowners in association disputes, Perez emphasized the importance of legislative reforms that provide meaningful protections and options for residents living in HOA communities.

Florida has one of the highest numbers of homeowners associations in the country, with millions of residents living in communities governed by HOA boards. These associations are responsible for managing community operations, enforcing governing documents, maintaining common areas, and collecting assessments from residents. While many associations operate effectively, disputes between homeowners and association boards can arise when residents believe that boards are failing to uphold their obligations or are acting in ways that negatively affect the community.

HB 657 proposes reforms that could reshape aspects of Florida HOA law, particularly in situations where homeowners believe their associations are no longer serving the interests of the community. Among the issues discussed in connection with the bill are greater transparency in HOA governance, stronger oversight of association decision-making, and potential mechanisms that may allow homeowners to terminate their HOA under certain circumstances.

The possibility of terminating an HOA has become a topic of growing interest as lawmakers and legal professionals evaluate how communities can address situations where associations are no longer functioning effectively. While the process would likely involve specific legal requirements and safeguards, the concept reflects a broader conversation about restoring balance between HOA boards and the homeowners they serve.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. has developed a reputation for representing homeowners and condominium unit owners in disputes involving associations. The firm's attorneys regularly handle matters involving selective enforcement of HOA rules, improper assessments, failure to maintain common areas, property damage disputes, and governance issues within community associations. Through this work, the firm has seen how conflicts between homeowners and associations can affect property values, neighborhood conditions, and residents' quality of life.

Perez's testimony in Tallahassee reflects the firm's commitment to advocating not only for individual homeowners but also for broader improvements in community association law. By participating in legislative discussions surrounding HB 657, Perez aimed to provide lawmakers with insight into how existing laws impact homeowners and where reforms may be necessary to address common disputes.

In addition to testifying before lawmakers, Perez Mayoral, P.A. has published an in-depth analysis explaining the potential implications of HB 657 for homeowners, real estate professionals, and legal practitioners throughout Florida. The article explores the key provisions of the proposed legislation and outlines how the bill could influence the future of HOA governance in the state.

Readers interested in learning more about the proposed reforms and how they may affect homeowners associations in Florida can review the firm's full analysis here:

https://www.pmlawfla.com/floridas-hb-657-major-hoa-reform-bill-letting-homeowners-terminate-their-associations/

As legislative discussions continue, HB 657 remains part of an ongoing statewide conversation about how best to balance the authority of homeowners associations with the rights of the homeowners who live within those communities.

About Perez Mayoral, P.A.

Perez Mayoral, P.A. is a Florida litigation law firm representing homeowners, condominium unit owners, and businesses in disputes involving homeowners associations, condominium associations, real estate litigation, and complex commercial litigation. The firm advocates for property owners throughout Florida who are facing disputes with their associations or property-related legal challenges.

For more information, visit https://www.pmlawfla.com.

Media Contact

Erik Perez, Perez Mayoral, P.A., 1 3059281077, [email protected]

SOURCE Perez Mayoral, P.A.