Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation & Public Works Hires Venerable Communications Agency

"The Department of Transportation and Public Works' lofty vision is to be the world's best provider of transportation options, which is supported by its far-reaching strategic plan," said Juan C. Mendieta, chief external affairs officer for the Department. "To be successful, the implementation of a comprehensive strategic communications plan is also a must, and we are pleased to partner with The Weinbach Group, a proven leader in this space, to develop and activate this plan to harmonize and innovate all outbound communications, so residents and key stakeholders are part of the process."

While The Weinbach Group has a national reputation as an award-winning healthcare marketing firm, the Miami ad agency has a number of local clients, including major public sector accounts like Miami-Dade County's Water and Sewer Department and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, which runs the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center and the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. The firm also served as advertising agency of record for Miami-Dade County's Public Health Trust and Jackson Health System.

"We have been part of the South Florida business community for almost four decades," said Daniel Weinbach, president and CEO of The Weinbach Group. "Over that time, we have seen Miami explode into one of the world's most talked-about and visited global cities. Now, as the communications firm for the Department of Transportation and Public Works, we have the opportunity to earn Miami's public transit system the attention it deserves as a source of pride for the entire community."

The Weinbach Group team will work closely with Miami-Dade's Communications and Customer Experience Department (CCED), the internal marketing communications agency that oversees advertising, website development and maintenance, social media, and public relations for nearly all of Miami-Dade County's departments and divisions.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries and has special expertise working with healthcare organizations. Notable clients have included Mount Sinai Medical Center, ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

