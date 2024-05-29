Miami-Dade County Selects Woolpert to Provide GIS Services to Support New NG911 Routing System

"Miami-Dade County's No. 1 priority is enhancing public safety for its residents, and Woolpert is focused on providing an emergency routing system that is comprehensive, accurate, and able to help first responders do their job as efficiently as possible." Post this

Woolpert Project Manager Yaneev Golombek said that Woolpert will take a hybrid approach to closing the system's information gap, including both in-office processing and field work.

"Woolpert will utilize a series of GIS software and techniques to correct and update routing and address data. Where in-office techniques are not 100% reliable, Woolpert will have a field team that will utilize remote GIS apps to verify and update information out in the field," Golombek said. "This hybrid approach will ensure that all data utilized by emergency management services are correct and reliable."

Woolpert Program Director Rick Householder said that the system is critical in supporting the work of Miami-Dade County dispatchers and first responders.

"Miami-Dade County's No. 1 priority is enhancing public safety for its residents, and Woolpert is focused on providing an emergency routing system that is comprehensive, accurate, and able to help first responders do their job as efficiently as possible," Householder said. "This contract will confirm that all address and routing data, for both residential and commercial properties, are enhanced and incorporated into the system as quickly as possible and ready for immediate use."

Householder said Woolpert also will provide training to facilitate a smooth process for inputting future data into the system, enabling new roads and addresses to become available for emergency vehicle routing as soon as they are open for traffic or occupied, respectively.

The contract is underway.

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG), and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, a Top 100 ENR Global Design firm, has earned seven Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America's fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,500 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

Media Contact

Lynn Rossi, Woolpert, 312-837-2017, [email protected], www.woolpert.com

SOURCE Woolpert