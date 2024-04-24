Miami-Dade County Students Celebrated Earth Month With Harvesting, Healthy Habits & Nutrition

"Supporting The Education Fund Food Forests for Schools program was a natural fit for us. Together, we're cultivating a generation that values sustainability and living a healthy way of life," said Sarah Emola, Director of ESG and Life Time Foundation." Post this

The recent $50,000 donation from Life Time Foundation enriches the Food Forests for Schools initiative for more than 28,000 students across Miami-Dade, the third largest school district in the U.S. The Education Fund, in collaboration with M-DCPS, created Food Forests for Schools. This first-in-the-nation, large-scale initiative transforms schoolyards into eco-labs for student learning. Multilayered Food Forests become vibrant classrooms without walls, where hands-on lessons in nutrition, math, science, and sustainability take root in the fertile ground.

Sarah Emola, Director of ESG and Life Time Foundation, reflected on the program's alignment with the foundation's mission. "Supporting The Education Fund Food Forests for Schools program was a natural fit for us. Together, we're cultivating a generation that values sustainability and living a healthy way of life."

The program's hands-on approach has yielded impressive results in students' nutrition and eating behaviors: 51% of participating students have enhanced their nutrition knowledge, and 49% have shifted their behavior toward consuming more nutritious foods.

"The Education Fund Food Forests program empowers students to make lifelong healthy food choices by transforming the fundamentals of nutrition through hands-on experience of growing their own gardens," said Angie Kasselakis, M-DCPS food and nutrition officer.

Eddie Recinos, Program Director at The Education Fund, added, "Students who've never touched soil or seen vegetables grow are now collecting harvests. They're measuring growth, calculating yields, and even taking home fresh produce they've grown themselves. More than 265,000 Food Forest harvest bags have found their way into students' homes since 2015, turning lessons into dinners and changing the way families think about food."

These Food Forests simultaneously increase canopy cover (the proportion of the ground shaded by trees), biodiversity, and significantly reduce heat while improving children's academic success and nutritional health. Average canopy cover in the food forests is approximately 53%, significantly higher than the mean canopy cover in Miami-Dade County (20%), according to Florida International University professor and researcher Cara Rockwell, PhD. The research also indicated that the introduction of food forest gardens increased plant species richness by more than 400% when compared to the grassy areas adjacent to the schools.

Karly Pulido, M-DCPS Sustainability Officer, emphasized the program's broader impacts: "Integrating Food Forests into our schools not only enriches student learning, but also actively contributes to our sustainability initiatives, which is why the Food Forests are now collaborating with the district's Green Schools Recognition Program."

This Earth Month, Life Time Foundation and The Education Fund invite the community to join in supporting and celebrating the achievements of the Food Forests for Schools program. It's not just about planting trees and vegetables; it's about planting knowledge and habits that will grow alongside the students, fostering a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

For more information about the Food Forests for Schools program and how to get involved, visit educationfund.org.

About The Education Fund

The Education Fund brings innovative methods to local public schools, raises awareness about public education, and encourages private sector investment. Recognized for improving student outcomes, The Education Fund has received prestigious awards, including the TD Ready Challenge, Greater Miami Chamber's NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence, the Blue Foundation's Sapphire Prize among others. Learn more at educationfund.org.

About Life Time Foundation

Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve more wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information, visit http://www.ltfoundation.org.

