Miami Entrepreneur Frances Rios Launches Anthology Book Showcasing Latina Business Leaders' Rise to Excellence; Reframing Perspectives presents 21 Puerto Rican authors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A captivated audience of over 300 leaders was treated to a mosaic of tales capturing resilience, challenges, and triumphs, all shared by 21 distinguished Puerto Rican women business trailblazers. This momentous occasion celebrated the release of the anthology, "Reframing Perspectives: Latina Leaders Who Have Taken Their Story to The Next Level."
Frances Rios, a Miami-based entrepreneur, international speaker, and author, is the driving force behind this anthology. A testament to her Puerto Rican heritage, Rios's exemplary career is a beacon for many. With a resume boasting executive roles with Fortune giants like Walmart and Humana, she has also collaborated with global brands such as Pepsico, Santander Bank, L'Oréal, Merck, and Baxter.
Beyond her business accolades, Rios champions empowerment through the Latina Next Foundation. Her mission is crystal clear: fortifying professional Hispanic women with tools for a secure financial future, alleviating fears of a destitute retirement.
The anthology showcases the tenacity and drive of Latina professionals. It encompasses compelling stories from General Managers of Fortune 500 giants to heartening narratives from local business leaders, offering readers a dose of inspiration, hope and strategies for business and career success.
This book launch transcends a mere debut; it's a festival of Latina excellence, a guiding light for aspiring leaders, and a testament to the boundless possibilities when perspectives shift.
Contributing authors include:
- Melissa Rivera-Roena - Country Manager, ManpowerGroup, Inc.
- María Milagros Soto Matos - Regional VP for Walmart Puerto Rico
- Doris Barroso Vicéns - Managing Partner, RSM Puerto Rico
- Iliette Frontera - Vice President of Operations Boston Scientific
- Milagros Cabrera - Founder and CEO, The Retail Group
- Agnes B. Suárez Méndez - President & CEO of Agnes B. Suarez Consulting LLC
- Flavia D. Tejada - President of Mentor Technical Group
- Brenda Abad Vega - General Manager of Pepe Abad
- Lizette C. Vélez-Rivé - Founding Member at Saldaña, Carvajal & Vélez-Rivé, P.S.C.
- Ilia M. Ríos Reyes - President and Managing Partner at V Architecture
- Lisette Villavicencio - President at Villavicencio & Associates Construction
- Maricelis Rivera-Santos - President of Access All Services
- Josely Vega Maldonado - President and CEO of Universal Insurance Group
- Alexandra Caraballo Vega - General Manager of Lopito, Ileana & Howie
- Clarivette Diaz Sosa - General Manager of Puerto Rico Terminals
- Frances T. Berríos Meléndez - President of the College of Electrical Experts of Puerto Rico
- Gladys T. Nieves Vázquez - President of EDP University Puerto Rico
- Camalis Flores Polanco. - Partner, SVP, Business Development RiskOne Solutions
- Debbie Alonso Rodriguez - General Manager, Mayagüez Resort & Casino
- Olga I. Ramos Carrasquillo - President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico
- María del C. Betancourt Vázquez - Owner and Principal Consultant for DNV Consulting, LLC.
Rios passionately conveyed the uniqueness of the anthology, noting the absence of such a focus on Puerto Rican businesswomen. For some, this book was the realization of a cherished dream. "This book is their legacy, an avenue to inspire and guide the next generation of women leaders," she mentioned.
She accentuated the transformative essence of the stories. "To ascend in one's profession or entrepreneurial journey, comprehending the ethos of these accomplished leaders is invaluable," she stated. "It's about embracing their ethos, their choices, and their support systems."
Rios extends an invitation to readers: "Delve into these narratives, journey with these women, and let their stories shape your own."
"Reframing Perspectives: Latina Leaders Who Have Taken Their Stories to the Next Level" is available on Amazon.
About the Book:
"Reframing Perspectives: Latina Leaders Who Have Taken Their Stories to the Next Level" is an enthralling anthology, spotlighting the journeys of 21 dynamic Puerto Rican women who steered their destinies with resilience and determination. The book bridges the experiences of Fortune 500 executives and innovative business owners, encapsulating tales of grit, triumph, and unwavering willpower. It embodies the essence of self-discovery and the transformative power of reshaping one's narrative.
