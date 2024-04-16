Miami Marketing Firm To Share Digital Advertising Trends With Arts Organizations

I'm looking forward to sharing the details of this successful endeavor with participants of the digital marketing bootcamp. Post this

In his presentation at the digital marketing bootcamp, Mr. Khalil will share strategies he and his team utilized to help the County's cultural arts programs successfully emerge from the pandemic, which shuttered performing arts spaces and forced venues to reimagine how to deliver arts to their constituents. For the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, Mr. Khalil developed and implemented marketing campaigns that relied heavily on digital initiatives. The campaigns he and his team created helped sell tickets, fill seats, and breathe new energy into the County's diverse cultural arts programs.

In addition, at the bootcamp, he will explain how The Weinbach Group's digital marketing activities on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs allowed County employees to better measure advertising investments and, ultimately, choose more efficient allocations of their finite marketing resources.

"It's been an incredible collaboration working with the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs," said Mr. Khalil. "With its dynamic staff, we have implemented a robust digital marketing program that reaches diverse audiences of all age ranges, and it has successfully brought audiences back to the arts, post-pandemic. I'm looking forward to sharing the details of this successful endeavor with participants of the digital marketing bootcamp."

MAMP and the Arts & Business Council of Miami bring together professionals in the arts and creative fields to examine trends in marketing. The series connects members of the arts community with experts who provide advice about how to reach new audiences, learn engagement tactics, and maximize their budgets.

The June 11 bootcamp will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center from 8:00 am to noon and will showcase thought leaders sharing valuable insights to help arts organizations enhance their digital marketing strategies. The bootcamp will take a closer look at how arts organizations "lead, enable, empower, and engage" and will explore digital trends in email marketing, AI, and social media.

Mr. Khalil joins a distinguished lineup of thought leaders, including industry experts such as Dan Grech from BizHack, Julie Colton from RBB Communications, Carmen Rodriguez from Collective Grace, and Dan Farrell from the Miami New Times.

