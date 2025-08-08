Miami News Week Names T&S Roofing Systems Best Roofing Company of 2025

T&S Roofing Systems continues to set the standard for roofing excellence, one roof at a time. Post this

"This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to raising the bar in our industry," said Louis Toledo, CEO of T&S Roofing Systems. "We believe success comes from making a positive impact on our community and helping our employees grow into the best versions of themselves."

This year's Miami News Week recognition places T&S Roofing Systems alongside other celebrated 2025 winners, including:

Fairchild Tropical Garden – Best Outdoor Attraction





Deering Seafood Festival – Best Event





Pinecrest Bakery – Best Bakery





Apocalypse BBQ – Best Barbecue

"This award is not just about our success, it's about the trust our customers place in us year after year," said Jorge Mosquera, Director of Sales. "Over the past 15 years, it's been an honor to be part of a culture built on professionalism and a drive to improve every day."

In addition to roof replacements and repairs, the company has expanded its services through T&S Impact Windows & Doors, offering impact window and door installations and further positioning itself as a comprehensive home improvement provider for South Florida homeowners.

With over 100 employees, strategic partnerships with top vendors like ABC Supply and GAF Materials Corp, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, T&S Roofing Systems continues to set the standard for roofing excellence, one roof at a time.

