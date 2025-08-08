Miami News Week Names T&S Roofing Systems Best Roofing Company of 2025

T&S Roofing Systems was named Best Roofing Company of 2025 by Miami News Week, recognizing its 20-year legacy of quality, innovation, and leadership in South Florida's residential roofing industry.
MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- T&S Roofing Systems has been named Best Roofing Company of 2025 by Miami News Week, a distinction that underscores the company's 20-year legacy of excellence, customer satisfaction, and market leadership in South Florida's roofing industry. The annual Best of Miami list celebrates standout local businesses, professionals, and cultural icons. This year's honorees include Lionel Messi as Best Athlete.
Founded in 2004, T&S Roofing Systems has grown to become the top-ranked roofing contractor in Miami-Dade County based on its community reputation and the volume of roofing permits issued annually. With a 4.8-star rating on Google from over 1,000 reviews, the company is known for its commitment to quality installation, outstanding service, and continuous innovation. T&S specializes in tile, metal, shingle, and flat roofs, serving homeowners across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
"This award reflects our team's unwavering dedication to raising the bar in our industry," said Louis Toledo, CEO of T&S Roofing Systems. "We believe success comes from making a positive impact on our community and helping our employees grow into the best versions of themselves."
"This award is not just about our success, it's about the trust our customers place in us year after year," said Jorge Mosquera, Director of Sales. "Over the past 15 years, it's been an honor to be part of a culture built on professionalism and a drive to improve every day."
In addition to roof replacements and repairs, the company has expanded its services through T&S Impact Windows & Doors, offering impact window and door installations and further positioning itself as a comprehensive home improvement provider for South Florida homeowners.
With over 100 employees, strategic partnerships with top vendors like ABC Supply and GAF Materials Corp, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, T&S Roofing Systems continues to set the standard for roofing excellence, one roof at a time.
For more information, visit: www.tsroofingsystems.com
