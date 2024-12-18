Miami Parking Authority Joins the Florida Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

Miami Parking Authority officially announced today it has joined the Florida Purchasing Group, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct by SOVRA that provides nearly 75 local government agencies throughout Florida a solution for bid and vendor management.
MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Parking Authority officially announced today it has joined the Florida Purchasing Group, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct by SOVRA that provides nearly 75 local government agencies throughout Florida a solution for bid and vendor management. Miami Parking Authority invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/miamiparking to access its upcoming solicitations.
Moving forward into the digital era, Miami Parking Authority can publish all bid opportunities on the Florida Purchasing Group site. By doing this they will be able to track every step of the process and have a more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies utilizing the Florida Purchasing Group can track vendors interested in a specific bid, as well as finding out which ones download the documents.
"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Anna Parekh, Procurement Administrator of Miami Parking Authority. "Joining the Florida Purchasing Group was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."
Miami Parking Authority invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Florida Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/florida/miamiparking include:
- Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 71 Participating Agencies
- Notification of Term – Contract Expiration
- Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided
- Full Customer Service Support
About Miami Parking Authority:
Miami Parking Authority is a self-sustaining agency which provides parking for approximately six million vehicles annually. Currently, the Miami Parking Authority manages 47,000 parking spaces, including 14 garages, 68 surface lots, and 12,000 on-street spaces.
About SOVRA:
SOVRA is a leading source-to-contract solution that connects regional purchasing groups, including the Florida Purchasing Group, across all 50 states, supporting local governments in streamlining their procurement processes. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, SOVRA empowers government agencies to enhance their purchasing activities. Learn more about how we help build stronger communities and economies by maximizing the value of every dollar spent. Visit https://sovra.com.
Media Contact
Bertrand Guignat, Bidnet Direct, 800-835-4603, [email protected], www.bidnetdirect.com
SOURCE Bidnet Direct
Share this article