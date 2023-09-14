MIAMI Realtors SEFMLS and BeachesMLS Announce Joint Launch of Nestfully, The Leading Consumer Home Listing Portal in South Florida

"MIAMI Realtors is thrilled to partner with BeachesMLS to launch the leading consumer-facing listing portal for the entire South Florida real estate market" Tweet this

"MIAMI Realtors is thrilled to partner with BeachesMLS to launch the leading consumer-facing listing portal for the entire South Florida real estate market," MIAMI REALTORS® CEO Teresa King Kinney said. "South Florida homebuyers and sellers will now have the freshest and most accurate listing information directly from the MIAMI SEFMLS and BeachesMLS. Listings will be seen by more people and agents will receive quality leads at no cost, saving them thousands in referral fees."

"The partnership is another milestone in providing our members with the most up-to-date resources and tools they need to best serve the South Florida market," said BeachesMLS and Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® CEO Dionna Hall. "Our members have been eagerly anticipating a platform like this for years and we are excited to join forces with the nation's largest MLSs to make this vision a reality for the future. Innovative partnerships continue to help agents stay competitive, deliver services and meet consumer demand."

Together, MIAMI SEFMLS and BeachesMLS serve more than 103,000 real estate professionals. Nestfully is now live and available to consumers across South Florida. Start browsing properties online at http://www.nestfully.com

Nestfully: Putting Homebuyers and Sellers First with an Ad-Free Consumer Listing Portal

Nestfully is designed for consumers as the primary audience and will offer a differentiated search experience built around how homebuyers search for properties, using features and a user interface developed by the founding MLSs, with technology services provided by Constellation1 – a long-term partner to the real estate industry.

This includes the ability to search for properties and easily apply filters based on an individual's unique needs, as well as the ability to schedule a showing – and most importantly, the ability for consumers to directly ask the listing agent questions about homes that interest them.

In addition to providing the freshest, most up-to-date listing information and just-sold information, Nestfully.com offers seamless desktop, mobile and native iOS and Android app experiences.

Nestfully is an ad-free site that removes clutter for consumers and delivers what in-market consumers are looking for: listings that are available for sale in their market, without biased sorting or "promoted" listings.

Nestfully Leads are Delivered to Realtors at No Cost to Them or Their Brokerage

Nestfully serves the brokerage community around a set of principles focused on their specific marketing strategies and allows for seamless integration with their existing tools.

Adherence to Fair Display guidelines, one of the most important foundations of the residential real estate industry's accepted norms and practices, such as unbiased display of all listings, consistent display of listing data, and no ads.

Importantly, Nestfully's leads will be provided to brokerages at no cost, saving them millions on annual referral fees while delivering a more seamless real estate experience for the consumer.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors®

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 103 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. MIAMI REALTORS represents over 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., second largest in the world, and has official partnerships with 256 international organizations worldwide. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com.

About BeachesMLS

Through innovative and effective technology, essential business value, and exceptional customer service, BeachesMLS powers Southeast Florida with its robust data. BeachesMLS is a subsidiary of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® with more than 43,000 BeachesMLS subscribers equipped to sell real estate along 130 miles of pristine coastline. BeachesMLS focuses on enhancing its members' opportunities and abilities to conduct business professionally, technologically, and profitably throughout their careers. To learn more, visit BeachesMLS.com.

Media Contact

Chris Umpierre, MIAMI Association of Realtors, 3054687047, [email protected], www.MiamiRealtors.com

