Miami School Advisors Launches its 2025-2026 Admission Season

"Admission to the elite Miami schools continued to be extremely competitive this year, with a growing number of young families applying to private schools. Elementary School Admission was as competitive as ever" - Valeria Avirett, Founder, Miami School Advisors Post this

Some highlights from the 2024-2025 season include:

Increased demand for Elementary and Preschool —PK3 experienced high demand, with many families waitlisted for this grade.

Catholic schools are booming due to the Florida voucher program, with most Catholic schools having waitlists for all grades.

A new trend in alternative schooling has emerged, offering options that provide children with flexibility, a more intimate environment, and curriculums that are personalized and technology-focused.

Migration to South Florida continued, with families from all over the world seeking a lifestyle in South Florida .

Miami School Advisors offer education and guidance on the Miami-Dade County School District, including public schools, magnet programs and charter schools. Additionally, they provide valuable insights to help families better navigate elite private school admissions, along with application processes and deadlines. "Hiring a School Consultant can ease some of the stress related to school admissions, and it is a way to get peace of mind, as our client families are well prepared to tackle the process and the majority ultimately receive school acceptances" Avirett stated.

Miami School Advisors is a leading PK - 12th grade school consultancy that helps families find the right schools in Miami. They have successfully matched hundreds of families from around the globe with the best schools in South Florida, and this is their seventh admission season. Valeria Avirett, Founder of Miami School Advisors, is a Professional Member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) and has toured 100+ schools in South Florida. She casts a wide network and maintains great relationships with all the leading schools in South Florida. For more information visit www.MiamiSchoolAdvisors.com or follow us on Instagram @MiamiSchoolAdvisors.

