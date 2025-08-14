Miami Wedding Week Returns This September with a Bold "Saints and Sinners" Celebration of Love, Culture, and Style

"Miami Wedding Week is more than an event. It is a celebration of love, creativity, and culture," said the organizing team. "We are proud to create a platform that brings the wedding community together while showcasing the vibrant spirit of Miami to the world." Post this

Sunday, September 21 - Bridal Expo at The Club of Knights – Open to the public, the expo will feature an array of local and regional vendors, including planners, photographers, bakers, florists, and designers, all gathered under one roof for couples ready to bring their dream weddings to life. Some participating vendors include: Diego Morales Photo, The Bride Candy, Events by Carmen, Cristi G Events, Jesse Colon Films, The Content BFF, MPE Event Group, and Event Factor.

- Bridal Expo at The Club of Knights – Open to the public, the expo will feature an array of local and regional vendors, including planners, photographers, bakers, florists, and designers, all gathered under one roof for couples ready to bring their dream weddings to life. Some participating vendors include: Diego Morales Photo, The Bride Candy, Events by Carmen, Cristi G Events, Jesse Colon Films, The Content BFF, MPE Event Group, and Event Factor. Monday, September 22 - WedSociety Magazine Launch at The Grayson Hotel Miami – A private, invitation-only celebration welcoming WedSociety to the Miami market, connecting top planners, stylists, and tastemakers in an intimate setting overlooking Biscayne Bay.

- WedSociety Magazine Launch at The Grayson Hotel Miami – A private, invitation-only celebration welcoming WedSociety to the market, connecting top planners, stylists, and tastemakers in an intimate setting overlooking Biscayne Bay. Tuesday, September 23 - Miami Wedding Week Fashion Show at Hotel Colonnade – The crown jewel of the week, this runway event will unveil designer bridal collections, live entertainment, and a dramatic visual production inspired by the "Saints and Sinners" theme. Guests will enjoy red carpet moments, high-energy performances, and an atmosphere that fuses elegance with bold artistry.

Miami Wedding Week's mission is to position Miami as a premier destination for bridal fashion and weddings, highlighting local talent while attracting global attention. Each year introduces a unique theme and curated experiences designed to inspire, connect, and empower couples and vendors.

Media and influencer opportunities include behind-the-scenes access, interviews with organizers, designers, and featured vendors, branded photo backdrops and red carpet coverage, and high-resolution imagery for post-event coverage.

About Miami Wedding Week:

Miami Wedding Week is recognized as Miami's premier bridal week event, serving as the city's signature bridal fashion and wedding industry celebration. The annual multi-day experience brings together top talent, global trends, and the unique cultural style of South Florida. Featuring expos, runway shows, and exclusive gatherings, Miami Wedding Week provides a platform for designers, vendors, and creatives to showcase their artistry. This year's theme, "Saints and Sinners," delivers an immersive experience for attendees, blending sophistication with theatrical flair.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.miamiweddingweek.com

