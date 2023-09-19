Miami will host 8th America Digital World Congress 2023

Do the equivalent of a MBA in digital transformation and more business in 2 days than in one year. Tweet this

The city is also a prominent hub for technological advancements, propelling itself into the global spotlight with the integration of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrencies, and most recently, artificial intelligence. This influx of transformative innovations has earned Miami the well-deserved name of "Miami 3.0" solidifying its position among the world's leading innovative ecosystems.

In this context, the America Digital World Congress 2023 arrives with a lineup of regional and global companies seeking to showcase their talent and innovation.

With over 200 brands in the Tradeshow, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with VPs and executives from leading companies in the region, presenting solutions in big data, cloud computing, open banking, artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, IoT, mobile, telecom, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Participating companies include AWS, Zoho, Cloudhesive, Alldatum, Evertec, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Incode, ManageEngine, Adobe, Glia, Clevertap, GlobalLogic, Okta, Xius, Zebra, Netser Group, Clevertap, and others.

The America Digital World Congress 2023 serves as the meetting point for United States, Latin American and global companies; business leaders can meet their colleagues, sharing perspectives on digital transformation in two evolving and growing markets. This event offers valuable insights into the digital transformation landscape for companies operating in a dynamic and expanding market.

"It is an unmissable event for those looking to be part of the ongoing technological revolution," said Lesley Robles, Director of America Digital.

The two-day congress will also feature a series of conferences led by industry experts, engaging networking activities, and over 2,000 business appointments. These interactions will provide valuable insights into the digital transformation tools necessary for generating sustainable growth and tackling future challenges.

Additionally, the congress will host more than 100 conferences (List of speakers) and specialized forums, including the C-Level Forum on Digital Transformation, C-Level Digital Banking & Fintech Forum, C-Level 5G, IoT & Telco Forum, and Venture Capital Forum.

For further information about the 8th America Digital World Congress 2023, please visit the event website at https://us.america-digital.com/.

Contact:

Gabriela Rivera

Head of Communications

America Digital

+1 7868575663

[email protected]

Event Website: https://us.america-digital.com/

Event Date: 15th -16th November 2023

Event Location: Miami Convention Center, Florida, United States

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE America Digital