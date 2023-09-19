Miami will host 8th America Digital World Congress 2023

Miami Beach Convention Center is the official venue of 8th America Digital World Congress 2023 one of the most relevant tech and business congress with over 100,000 ft2 of Tradeshow with 200 Exhibitors, + 100 Conferences, 4000 Business Meetings, 5000 C-Levels attendees, 50 Countries producing an economic impact over US$ 1 billion.
MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 8th America Digital World Congress 2023, will take place on 15th-16th November 2023 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, FL, will be meeting point between global tech providers , United States and Latin American markets.
Miami has emerged as one of the rapidly growing technology hubs in the United States, with venture capital activity projected to reach $25 billion by 2030. Miami is already home to over 100 tech-latino companies, 571 Global tech companies with Headquarters in Miami and 481 startups establishing themselves in the city.
The city is also a prominent hub for technological advancements, propelling itself into the global spotlight with the integration of cutting-edge technologies like blockchain, fintech, cryptocurrencies, and most recently, artificial intelligence. This influx of transformative innovations has earned Miami the well-deserved name of "Miami 3.0" solidifying its position among the world's leading innovative ecosystems.
In this context, the America Digital World Congress 2023 arrives with a lineup of regional and global companies seeking to showcase their talent and innovation.
With over 200 brands in the Tradeshow, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with VPs and executives from leading companies in the region, presenting solutions in big data, cloud computing, open banking, artificial intelligence, blockchain, fintech, IoT, mobile, telecom, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Participating companies include AWS, Zoho, Cloudhesive, Alldatum, Evertec, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle, Incode, ManageEngine, Adobe, Glia, Clevertap, GlobalLogic, Okta, Xius, Zebra, Netser Group, Clevertap, and others.
The America Digital World Congress 2023 serves as the meetting point for United States, Latin American and global companies; business leaders can meet their colleagues, sharing perspectives on digital transformation in two evolving and growing markets. This event offers valuable insights into the digital transformation landscape for companies operating in a dynamic and expanding market.
"It is an unmissable event for those looking to be part of the ongoing technological revolution," said Lesley Robles, Director of America Digital.
The two-day congress will also feature a series of conferences led by industry experts, engaging networking activities, and over 2,000 business appointments. These interactions will provide valuable insights into the digital transformation tools necessary for generating sustainable growth and tackling future challenges.
Additionally, the congress will host more than 100 conferences (List of speakers) and specialized forums, including the C-Level Forum on Digital Transformation, C-Level Digital Banking & Fintech Forum, C-Level 5G, IoT & Telco Forum, and Venture Capital Forum.
For further information about the 8th America Digital World Congress 2023, please visit the event website at https://us.america-digital.com/.
Contact:
Gabriela Rivera
Head of Communications
America Digital
+1 7868575663
[email protected]
Event Website: https://us.america-digital.com/
Event Date: 15th -16th November 2023
Event Location: Miami Convention Center, Florida, United States
SOURCE America Digital
