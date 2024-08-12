Miami's Beloved Call Me Gaby Opens Second Location in Aventura Mall

"We are excited and honored to open Gaby by Call me Gaby. We are looking forward to serving our patrons and being part of many more memorable experiences." Post this

"We are thrilled to bring the essence of Call Me Gaby to Aventura Mall," says Cathy, founder and visionary behind Gaby by Call Me Gaby. "Our team has poured their hearts into creating a space where guests can gather, enjoy delicious food, and create lasting memories together."

Whether patrons are seeking a casual meal with friends or a romantic evening out, Gaby by Call Me Gaby provides the perfect setting for any occasion. Their commitment to exceptional cuisine and hospitality aligns with their mission to offer visitors a world-class shopping and dining experience.

Gaby by Call Me Gaby is located in Aventura Mall at 19565 Biscayne Blvd #938. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest news and events, please visit gabybycallmegaby.com or follow @gabybycallmegaby on social media.

Media Contact

Adam Weiss, AMWPR, 1 212 542 3146, [email protected], https://www.amwpr.com/

SOURCE Call Me Gaby