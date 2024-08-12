Miami's Beloved Call Me Gaby Opens Second Location in Aventura Mall

Miami's hottest restaurant Call Me Gaby officially opens a second location.
MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned restaurateur's Cathy & Anthony Arrighi are proud to announce the opening of their newest culinary venture, Gaby by Call Me Gaby. The second location is located in Aventura Mall, an exciting new expansion to the premier shopping destination.
Gaby by Call Me Gaby serves traditional Italian cuisine with a modern twist. In a friendly casual setting, guests can enjoy dishes carefully crafted with authentic flavors and the freshest ingredients, from homemade pastas to pinsa. Guests can also indulge in an extensive selection of fine wines, signature cocktails and desserts, curated to perfectly complement the menu offerings.
"We are thrilled to bring the essence of Call Me Gaby to Aventura Mall," says Cathy, founder and visionary behind Gaby by Call Me Gaby. "Our team has poured their hearts into creating a space where guests can gather, enjoy delicious food, and create lasting memories together."
Whether patrons are seeking a casual meal with friends or a romantic evening out, Gaby by Call Me Gaby provides the perfect setting for any occasion. Their commitment to exceptional cuisine and hospitality aligns with their mission to offer visitors a world-class shopping and dining experience.
Gaby by Call Me Gaby is located in Aventura Mall at 19565 Biscayne Blvd #938. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest news and events, please visit gabybycallmegaby.com or follow @gabybycallmegaby on social media.
Media Contact
Adam Weiss, AMWPR, 1 212 542 3146, [email protected], https://www.amwpr.com/
SOURCE Call Me Gaby
Share this article