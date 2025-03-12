Miami's Next Generation of Culinary Stars Shine at The Education Fund's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Miami-Dade County public school student chefs competed for $20,000 at the 2025 Taste of Education.
MIAMI, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Education Fund marked its 40th anniversary with an extraordinary display of culinary talent as student chefs from more than 20 Miami-Dade County Public Schools competed for $20,000 in prizes at the 2025 Taste of Education. The prestigious competition, held at the historic Hialeah Park on Tuesday, Feb. 25, showcased the remarkable skills of South Florida's emerging culinary talents.
"Hosting these remarkable young chefs at Hialeah Park was truly inspiring," said Adina Brunetti, of AB 27 Group and Hialeah Park. "As both a judge and supporter through Hialeah Park, it's incredibly rewarding to see The Education Fund empowering the next generation of culinary leaders. The creativity and skill displayed today confirms that Miami's culinary future is in talented hands."
The winners were:
People's Choice Award, presented by Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation – Cubs Ropa Vieja Paw Bites by Curry Cubs from Lamar Louise Curry Middle School
Best Meat Dish, presented by CareerSource South Florida – Traditional Brown Stew Chicken by MNW Culinary from Miami Northwestern Senior High School
Best Seafood Dish – Tropical Ceviche by 40 Flavors of Jaguars from Jose de Diego Middle School
Best Vegetarian Dish – Garden Lasagna Bisque by Cougar Chefs from Miami Killian Senior High School
Best Dessert – Pierre Hermès' Ispahon Macaron by Falcon Flavors from West Miami Middle School
Best Sales Pitch– Cubs Ropa Vieja Paw Bites by Curry Cubs from Lamar Louise Curry Middle School
Best Visual Presentation – Tropical Ceviche by 40 Flavors of Jaguars from Jose de Diego Middle School
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres joined the celebration, highlighting the district's commitment to career and technical education.
"This competition exemplifies the exceptional opportunities we provide our students through our culinary programs," said Dr. Dotres. "The skills and confidence these young chefs develop here will serve them well in their future careers, whether in the culinary arts or beyond. We're proud to partner with The Education Fund in nurturing these talents."
The competition drew an impressive panel of judges, including acclaimed restaurateurs, and influential culinary personalities.
"Year after year, these students blow me away with their talent and determination," said Chef Paulette Bilsky Phillips of The 305 Chef. "From teaching in their culinary classrooms to watching them compete here, I've seen firsthand how The Education Fund transforms young cooks into confident hospitality professionals. These students remind me why I fell in love with cooking, and it's an honor to be part of their journey."
Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation is a top sponsor of Taste of Education and one of The Education Fund's largest supporters. "Our family's commitment to education and the arts finds a perfect partner in The Education Fund. Celebrating 40 years of impactful programs, we're proud to support initiatives that cultivate talent and provide public school students with unparalleled opportunities," remarked Randi Wolfson, trustee of the Family Foundation and a board member of The Education Fund.
The event marked a significant milestone with the announcement of a $600,000 grant from Humana Foundation, aligned with its commitment to improving nutritional and mental health outcomes.
"We are thrilled to welcome Humana Foundation as one of our major donors," said Linda Lecht, President of The Education Fund. "Their support, along with that of our long-standing partners, enables us to continue delivering innovative programs that make a lasting impact for Miami-Dade County public school students."
The event was presented through the generosity of many champions of public education, including Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation, Assurant, CareerSource South Florida, Hialeah Park, La Veranda Cafe, Junior's Bistro, Bradesco Bank, Florida Power & Light, Sysco, Burger King Foundation, World Kinect, TD Bank, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, All Florida Paper, Vista South Convention Services, South Florida Business Journal, Wells Fargo, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Humana, Kaufmann Rossin, Gus Machado Ford, Regions Bank, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Bast Amron, Pepsi, Cafe La Llave, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Career & Technical Education, Miami Dade College Padrón Campus, United Teachers of Dade, Terrazas de los Andes, Front of House, Synovus and Miller Electric Company.
Culinary Panel of Judges:
- John Brunetti, Jr. (Hialeah Park)
- Adina Brunetti (AB 27 Group, Hialeah Park)
- Nedal Ahmad (Co-Founder/Former CEO, PINCHO)
- Letty Alvarez (LA Sweetz)
- Feli Amon (@eatandbehappy_)
- Christian Barruos-Brens (Chef Christian LLC & Verde)
- Paulette Bilsky Phillips (The 305 Chef)
- Eduardo Bruno (Sysco)
- Ashley Desires (@ashleydesires_)
- Christian Dominique (Manjay)
- Ray Esperon (La Porka Nostra)
- Yasmine Gahed (South Florida Business Journal)
- Linda Gassenheimer (Food News & Views/Tribune News Service)
- Matt Kuscher (Kush Hospitality)
- Isamar Leal (Florida Education Institute)
- Pat Mackin (@patmackincoconutgrove)
- Bernie Matz (Cafe Bernie)
- Andrew Platt (AHA Hospitality Group)
- Tom Parlo (Mandarin Oriental)
- Cheyenne Rodney (Food Blogger/Founder of AAEX)
- Thomas Russo (Certified Culinary Chef and Consultant)
- Cynthia Santana (Sysco)
- Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida)
- Danny Serfer (Blue Collar and Mignonette)
- Ariel Suazo-Maler (Elated Inc)
- Allen Susser (Chef Allen's Consulting)
- Kenny Tang (TK Hospitality)
- Monty Trainer (President Emeritus, Coconut Grove Arts Festival)
- Kiara Weiser (Burger King Foundation)
Participating Schools
- American Senior High School
- Coral Gables Senior High School
- Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School
- Henry H. Filer Middle School
- Hialeah Gardens Senior High School
- Hialeah Senior High School
- Homestead Senior High School
- Jose de Diego Middle School
- Kinloch Park Middle School
- Lamar Louise Curry Middle School
- MAST Academy
- Miami Beach Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center
- Miami Central Senior High School
- Miami Jackson Senior High School
- Miami Killian Senior High School
- Miami Northwestern Senior High School
- North Miami Beach Senior High School
- North Miami Senior High School
- Redland Middle School
- Robert Morgan Senior High School
- West Miami Middle School
About The Education Fund
The Education Fund brings innovative methods to local public schools, raises awareness about public education, and encourages private-sector investment. Recognized for improving student outcomes, The Education Fund has received prestigious awards, including the TD Ready Challenge, Greater Miami Chamber's NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence, and the Blue Foundation's Sapphire Prize, among others. In 2024-2025, the non-profit organization celebrates 40 years of student success. Learn more at educationfund.org.
Media Contact
Trina Sargalski, The Education Fund, 305-761-8605, [email protected], https://www.educationfund.org/
SOURCE The Education Fund
Share this article