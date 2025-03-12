Miami's Next Generation of Culinary Stars Shine at The Education Fund's 40th Anniversary Celebration

"The skills and confidence these young chefs develop here will serve them well in their future careers, whether in the culinary arts or beyond. We're proud to partner with The Education Fund in nurturing these talents", said Dr. Dotres. Post this

The winners were:

People's Choice Award, presented by Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation – Cubs Ropa Vieja Paw Bites by Curry Cubs from Lamar Louise Curry Middle School

Best Meat Dish, presented by CareerSource South Florida – Traditional Brown Stew Chicken by MNW Culinary from Miami Northwestern Senior High School

Best Seafood Dish – Tropical Ceviche by 40 Flavors of Jaguars from Jose de Diego Middle School

Best Vegetarian Dish – Garden Lasagna Bisque by Cougar Chefs from Miami Killian Senior High School

Best Dessert – Pierre Hermès' Ispahon Macaron by Falcon Flavors from West Miami Middle School

Best Sales Pitch– Cubs Ropa Vieja Paw Bites by Curry Cubs from Lamar Louise Curry Middle School

Best Visual Presentation – Tropical Ceviche by 40 Flavors of Jaguars from Jose de Diego Middle School

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres joined the celebration, highlighting the district's commitment to career and technical education.

"This competition exemplifies the exceptional opportunities we provide our students through our culinary programs," said Dr. Dotres. "The skills and confidence these young chefs develop here will serve them well in their future careers, whether in the culinary arts or beyond. We're proud to partner with The Education Fund in nurturing these talents."

The competition drew an impressive panel of judges, including acclaimed restaurateurs, and influential culinary personalities.

"Year after year, these students blow me away with their talent and determination," said Chef Paulette Bilsky Phillips of The 305 Chef. "From teaching in their culinary classrooms to watching them compete here, I've seen firsthand how The Education Fund transforms young cooks into confident hospitality professionals. These students remind me why I fell in love with cooking, and it's an honor to be part of their journey."

Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation is a top sponsor of Taste of Education and one of The Education Fund's largest supporters. "Our family's commitment to education and the arts finds a perfect partner in The Education Fund. Celebrating 40 years of impactful programs, we're proud to support initiatives that cultivate talent and provide public school students with unparalleled opportunities," remarked Randi Wolfson, trustee of the Family Foundation and a board member of The Education Fund.

The event marked a significant milestone with the announcement of a $600,000 grant from Humana Foundation, aligned with its commitment to improving nutritional and mental health outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Humana Foundation as one of our major donors," said Linda Lecht, President of The Education Fund. "Their support, along with that of our long-standing partners, enables us to continue delivering innovative programs that make a lasting impact for Miami-Dade County public school students."

The event was presented through the generosity of many champions of public education, including Lynn & Louis Wolfson II Family Foundation, Assurant, CareerSource South Florida, Hialeah Park, La Veranda Cafe, Junior's Bistro, Bradesco Bank, Florida Power & Light, Sysco, Burger King Foundation, World Kinect, TD Bank, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, All Florida Paper, Vista South Convention Services, South Florida Business Journal, Wells Fargo, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Humana, Kaufmann Rossin, Gus Machado Ford, Regions Bank, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Bast Amron, Pepsi, Cafe La Llave, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Career & Technical Education, Miami Dade College Padrón Campus, United Teachers of Dade, Terrazas de los Andes, Front of House, Synovus and Miller Electric Company.

Culinary Panel of Judges:

John Brunetti, Jr. (Hialeah Park)

Adina Brunetti (AB 27 Group, Hialeah Park)

Nedal Ahmad (Co-Founder/Former CEO, PINCHO)

Letty Alvarez (LA Sweetz)

Feli Amon (@eatandbehappy_)

Christian Barruos-Brens (Chef Christian LLC & Verde)

& Verde) Paulette Bilsky Phillips (The 305 Chef)

Eduardo Bruno (Sysco)

Ashley Desires (@ashleydesires_)

Christian Dominique (Manjay)

Ray Esperon (La Porka Nostra)

Yasmine Gahed (South Florida Business Journal)

Linda Gassenheimer (Food News & Views/Tribune News Service)

Matt Kuscher (Kush Hospitality)

Isamar Leal (Florida Education Institute)

Pat Mackin (@patmackincoconutgrove)

Bernie Matz (Cafe Bernie)

Andrew Platt (AHA Hospitality Group)

Tom Parlo (Mandarin Oriental)

Cheyenne Rodney (Food Blogger/Founder of AAEX)

Thomas Russo (Certified Culinary Chef and Consultant)

Cynthia Santana (Sysco)

Gretchen Schmidt (Edible South Florida)

Danny Serfer (Blue Collar and Mignonette)

Ariel Suazo-Maler (Elated Inc)

Allen Susser (Chef Allen's Consulting)

Kenny Tang (TK Hospitality)

Monty Trainer (President Emeritus, Coconut Grove Arts Festival)

Kiara Weiser (Burger King Foundation)

Participating Schools

American Senior High School

Coral Gables Senior High School

Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School

Henry H. Filer Middle School

Hialeah Gardens Senior High School

Hialeah Senior High School

Homestead Senior High School

Jose de Diego Middle School

Kinloch Park Middle School

Lamar Louise Curry Middle School

MAST Academy

Miami Beach Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center

Miami Central Senior High School

Miami Jackson Senior High School

Miami Killian Senior High School

Miami Northwestern Senior High School

North Miami Beach Senior High School

North Miami Senior High School

Redland Middle School

Robert Morgan Senior High School

West Miami Middle School

About The Education Fund

The Education Fund brings innovative methods to local public schools, raises awareness about public education, and encourages private-sector investment. Recognized for improving student outcomes, The Education Fund has received prestigious awards, including the TD Ready Challenge, Greater Miami Chamber's NOVO Award for Non-Profit Excellence, and the Blue Foundation's Sapphire Prize, among others. In 2024-2025, the non-profit organization celebrates 40 years of student success. Learn more at educationfund.org.

Media Contact

Trina Sargalski, The Education Fund, 305-761-8605, [email protected], https://www.educationfund.org/

SOURCE The Education Fund