Mia's Global AI Leadership Program Invites Women Worldwide to Power their Future with AI

"Learning isn't just about absorbing information—it's about interacting with it..Mia's program is where theory meets practice." Prieeyya Kaur Kesh, Head of Learning Experience, Mia.

Business-critical AI education to provide participants with a robust understanding of AI and its applications.

21st-century leadership skills essential for navigating an ever-evolving global landscape.

A hands-on AI project that showcases participants skills, providing a framework that can be immediately implemented to day-to-day work.

Program Highlights:

Dates: October 24th - November 30th, 2023 (Orientation: October 19th )

(Orientation: ) Outcome: AI Leadership Certificate and a personal AI portfolio showcasing their skills.

Networking: Engage with a diverse ensemble of global leaders, AI experts, innovators, and industry pioneers from multiple sectors.

In today's rapidly evolving business environment, the integration of AI isn't merely a trend; it's a pivotal transformation shaping every industry across the globe. Over the past year, there has been a fundamental shift in the economic landscape. AI represents the most remarkable technological advancement in recent history. According to the OECD, over a billion jobs—nearly a third of all global jobs—are poised to be reshaped by technology within the next decade.

Tarja Stephens, Co-Founder of Mia shares, "At Mia, we understand and embrace the immense potential of AI. We firmly believe that the evolution of AI represents the most remarkable technological advancement in recent history."

The Mia Global AI Leadership Program is a collaboration between Mia and some of the world's most pioneering industry leaders. The program seeks more like-minded partners passionate about amplifying the role of women in AI leadership.

"Learning isn't just about absorbing information—it's about interacting with it," says Prieeyya Kaur Kesh, Head of Learning Experience, Mia. "The Mia Global AI Leadership Program exemplifies this principle by blending cutting-edge AI education with hands-on real world use cases. It's not just a program; it's an interactive journey, where every participant emerges equipped with necessary 21st-century leadership skills. We believe that true understanding is born from doing. Mia's program is where theory meets practice."

Mia invites forward-thinking companies and women from various industries to be a part of this monumental journey. By joining, participants are not only acquiring pivotal skills but also contributing to a broader mission of shaping the future of AI leadership. All leaders, allies, and champions passionate about unlocking the unique challenges of women's leadership, and who are responsible for the career development of others, are also encouraged to attend.

By opting for the Global AI Leadership Program, companies and individuals are taking a pioneering step towards equipping their team with the tools and leadership skills needed for future innovations, immediately increasing workforce productivity.

Discover more about the program, access the full curriculum, and explore enrollment options on the Program page HERE.

For more information, please contact [email protected]. To collaborate with Mia's Global AI Leadership Program, please contact [email protected]

About Mia

Mia - Mission Impact Academy, the world's premier global AI school for non-technical talent, is on a mission to upskill 1 million women and unlock 100,000 jobs worldwide. Mia pioneers inclusive innovation and AI-driven career mobility. Committed to fostering digital inclusion and AI skills development, Mia is not just preparing talent for the future of work—it's creating it. Learn more at themia.world

Media Contact

Janna Salokangas, Mia- Mission Impact Academy, 358 40 70 62662, [email protected], www.themia.world

