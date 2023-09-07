Mia's Global Launch Empowers Women and Businesses Worldwide for the Future of Work

"We believe that innovation starts with each and every one of us" - Tarja and Janna, co-founders Mia Tweet this

In today's rapidly evolving business environment, the integration of AI isn't merely a trend; it's a pivotal transformation shaping every industry across the globe. Over the past year, there has been a fundamental shift in the economic landscape. This shift is driving the emergence of a new digital economy, which disrupts existing jobs, creating new companies, and introduces unprecedented opportunities.

Tarja Stephens shares, "At Mia, we understand and embrace the immense potential of AI. We firmly believe that the evolution of AI represents the most remarkable technological advancement in recent history." -

According to the OECD, over a billion jobs—nearly a third of all global jobs—are poised to be reshaped by technology within the next decade. The World Economic Forum also predicts that 75% of companies anticipate adopting key technologies within the next five years. Even more intriguingly, 85% of jobs that will define our future have not even been invented yet.

"The Mia Learning Network isn't just another e-learning platform. It's a network where pioneering AI innovators, talent, and thought leaders from the world's most innovative companies learn, innovate, and grow. We rarely live in times like this where AI is unlocking new economic opportunities for millions of people globally, and Mia ensures that every woman is prepared to harness them. We are creating the future of work, and our time is now." - Janna Salokangas

Tarja and Janna recognized a pressing need to offer professionals, especially non-technical talent vulnerable to AI-driven automation, accessible AI education for upskilling. They noted that traditional learning methods and corporate training systems found it challenging to remain up-to-date, missing the agility required to quickly adapt to rapid technological changes. This led them to identify a gap between the skills the job market demands and the available AI education tailored specifically for non-technical roles and professions.

We aim to empower women from diverse backgrounds to unlock new job opportunities through innovative learning experiences," says Tarja Stephens, co-founder of Mia.

The Mia Learning Network stands out as the world's first future of work platform focused on AI upskilling for non-technical women talent. By offering a robust range of resources—from micro-lessons, webinars, community events to soon-to-be-launched intensive Global AI Leadership programs—Mia bridges the gaps left by traditional education systems and corporate learning initiatives.

"Mia's guiding principles center around diversity and inclusion, championing a tech industry that amplifies a multitude of voices and perspectives to shape the future of AI. Upholding ethical standards in AI is more than an option—it's a core commitment. This stance ensures AI's responsible and thoughtful application for societal benefit." states Tarja Stephens.

The decision to keep the core offerings of the Mia Learning Network free ensures all learners regardless of background, education, social status, or skills level have access to an expansive global community of like-minded women, comprehensive career development resources, and an array of micro-lessons. In addition to the free network, the company offers micro-credential upskilling programs and a subscription model.

Mia empowers women to acquire invaluable AI skills, unlock resources, and, most importantly, support each other through community, innovation and networking. "The future of AI is not just about technology, it's about the people behind it," remarks Janna Salokangas.

To embark on this transformative journey and be a part of the global movement of women leading the AI revolution, visit www.themia.world.

About Mia

Mia - Mission Impact Academy, the world's premier global AI school for non-technical talent, is on a mission to upskill 1 million women and unlock 100,000 jobs worldwide. Mia pioneers inclusive innovation and AI-driven career mobility. Committed to fostering digital inclusion and AI skills development, Mia is not just preparing talent for the future of work—it's creating it. Learn more at themia.world.

