Michael Bobak Joins BAK Food Equipment as Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Business Solutions

Continuing the family legacy at BAK Food Equipment, Michael Bobak is one of John Bobak's four children, so he has been immersed in the food processing business his entire life. Michael Bobak's knowledge of economics, combined with his strategic expertise from his consulting background, positions him well to spearhead future growth for BAK Food Equipment and drive continued success in the food processing industry.

"I'm ecstatic to have Michael joining the BAK Food Equipment team. I know he will help us reach our goal of becoming the leading provider of food processing equipment in North America," said John Bobak. "I am thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Michael Bobak added: "I'm looking forward to working alongside the talented and experienced team my father has brought together at BAK Food Equipment. I'm excited to put into practice all the skills I've gained over the past few years to make a difference."

Michael Bobak can be reached at [email protected] or via BAKFoodEquipment.com.

About BAK Food Equipment

BAK Food Equipment, previously known as Equipment Processing Solutions, carries a broad line of food processing equipment, including industrial mixers, grinders, cutters, tumblers and tenderizers, injection systems, and monitoring hardware. With more than 60 years of experience in the food industry, BAK Food Equipment partners with its customers from initial consultation through design and specification to provide the right food processing equipment at the best value. BAK Food Equipment is the exclusive North American distributor of Nowicki, Protech, and N&N Nadratowski food processing solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.bakfoodequipment.com.

