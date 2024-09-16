Michael Cheek Appointed to the CHC: Creating Healthier Communities National Board of Directors

Global financial, operations and technology leader Michael Cheek brings extensive background in transforming organizations to drive social impact.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities (CHC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Cheek, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, to its Board of Directors. Michael's extensive experience in capital markets and his dedication to driving innovation make him a valuable addition to CHC's leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our board, where his combined financial and business acumen will be invaluable in shaping our future growth strategy," said Abu Arif, the chair of CHC's board of directors. "His skills will help us innovate and excel in an increasingly complex landscape."

"It's an honor to be elected to CHC's board of directors," said Cheek. "I look forward to collaborating with the board to further the organization's vision in addressing the barriers and drivers to health so every person in every community can thrive."

Based in New York, Michael Cheek brings over 20 years of experience serving capital markets clients across various domains including operations, regulatory change, post-merger integration, trading systems, and more. His career spans significant global financial centers including London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and New York, where he has consistently delivered strategic insights and solutions to enhance client value and drive innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Cheek to our organization," said Jean Accius, president and CEO of CHC. "His impressive background and his commitment to addressing the barriers to health will greatly enrich our board as we continue to increase our impact and the communities and nonprofit partners we serve."

CHC's distinguished board of directors is led by an executive committee of officers: Chair Abu Arif; Co-Vice Chair Alison Braman; Co-Vice Chair Charleeda Redman; Secretary Tenbit Emiru; Treasurer Anne Mai Bertelsen; Governance Chair John Stanoch; and President & CEO Jean Accius.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

