Michael Coglianese CPA, P.C. Appoints Jennifer Lynch, CPA, as Audit Director to Strengthen Regulatory and Audit Leadership

Jennifer brings more than two decades of experience across public accounting, regulatory oversight, and technical policy. Her previous roles at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), TIAA, and KPMG reflect a career built on deep knowledge of SEC reporting, SOX compliance, and the practical implementation of accounting standards. At the PCAOB, Jennifer led inspections of large firms and contributed to research on audit quality trends. At TIAA, she advised on complex investment accounting matters and authored enterprise-wide accounting policies.

"Jennifer's background and leadership align perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality audits that meet evolving regulatory expectations," said Michael Coglianese, Managing Partner. "Her addition strengthens our already experienced team and underscores our commitment to serving the broker-dealer and alternative investment communities."

Michael Coglianese CPA, P.C. is a nationally recognized firm focused on the alternative investment space. Known for its responsive client service, regulatory focus, and deep industry expertise, the firm supports clients across the U.S. with tailored audit and tax solutions.

