Michael Coglianese, CPA, P.C., Grows HQ and Leadership to Deliver Big‑Four Expertise with Boutique Service for Alternative‑Investment Firms

"Our new Lincolnshire office positions us to scale while preserving the personalized, senior‑level service that sets us apart," said Michael Coglianese, Founder and Managing Partner. "Clients rely on us for Big‑Four‑caliber quality, deep regulatory insight, and transparent communication—this space lets us strengthen that edge."

Deepening Bench Strength to Serve Complex Regulatory Needs

Jennifer E. Lynch, CPA – Audit Director (June 2025). With more than two decades in public accounting and regulatory oversight, Jennifer's experience at the PCAOB, KPMG and TIAA enhances Coglianese's ability to deliver clean, on‑time audits that withstand investor and regulator scrutiny.

Anna Miller – Director of Sales, Marketing & Client Experience (November 2024). Anna's success in transforming digital client journeys at Motorola Solutions and Saladmaster accelerates Coglianese's efforts to enhance the client experience, modernize marketing operations, and strengthen brand presence in the firm's core markets.

Why Lincolnshire?

Talent Hub: Immediate access to experienced CPAs, former regulators, and fintech professionals.

Operational Proximity: Facilitates on-site visits with Chicago-area administrators, regulators, and industry partners as needed, while the client-service team remains fully remote.

-area administrators, regulators, and industry partners as needed, while the client-service team remains fully remote. Hybrid‑Work Enabled: State‑of‑the‑art collaboration rooms and secure cloud infrastructure support nationwide clients and distributed audit teams.

"Relocating here allows us to recruit top talent and collaborate more closely with regulators and service partners, all while keeping client fees competitive," added Coglianese.

About Michael Coglianese, CPA, P.C.

For more than 35 years, Michael Coglianese CPA, P.C. has served the alternative-investment community, offering specialized audit, tax, and compliance services. With an unwavering focus on technical quality, client responsiveness, and regulatory compliance, our PCAOB‑registered firm specializes in NFA‑registered entities such as Introducing Brokers (IBs), Commodity Pool Operators (CPOs), Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), and Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), as well as hedge funds, private‑equity firms, broker‑dealers, and RIAs. Our staff of former regulators and many Big Four alumni helps clients navigate the complex regulatory landscape by providing deep regulatory insight with proactive, personalized service to safeguard clients' compliance, optimize their tax posture, and instill investor confidence. Learn more at cogcpa.com.

