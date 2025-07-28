Michael Coglianese CPA, P.C. Sponsors and Participates in 2025 NIBA/DePaul University Symposium -- The CTA Connection

Longtime NIBA Treasurer Michael Coglianese Speaks on Compliance Panel and Hosts Networking Reception
CHICAGO, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Coglianese CPA, P.C. was proud to sponsor and participate in the 2025 NIBA/DePaul University Symposium – The CTA Connection, held this month in Chicago at DePaul University. The event brought together leaders in the futures and derivatives industry to explore the evolving landscape of Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), Introducing Brokers (IBs), and associated regulatory and compliance issues.
The National Introducing Brokers Association (NIBA), founded in 1991, has long been the united voice of derivatives professionals. Through education, advocacy, and networking, NIBA supports a diverse membership that includes Introducing Brokers, Commodity Trading Advisors, Associated Persons, Commodity Pool Operators, Futures Commission Merchants, and exchanges. For over three decades, NIBA has shaped industry policy, testified before Congress, and successfully advocated on behalf of its members.
A highlight of the event was a featured panel on regulatory compliance, "Let's Get Smarter with Compliance." Michael Coglianese, Founder and Managing Partner of Michael Coglianese CPA, P.C., joined industry experts from the National Futures Association (NFA) and Clark Hill to provide critical insights on current compliance challenges and best practices for CTA and IB firms.
In addition to his speaking role, Mr. Coglianese—who has served as NIBA Treasurer for over a decade—co-hosted the closing Networking Cocktail Reception on DePaul's 11th Floor Terrace alongside fellow sponsors Equity Trust Company and Greenberg Traurig Law. This reception provided attendees with a valuable opportunity to build new connections across the derivatives community.
"Our firm is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with NIBA and support the professionals who drive the futures and derivatives industry forward," said Mr. Coglianese. "This event reflects what NIBA does best—bringing together thought leaders and peers to share insights, navigate change, and grow stronger together."
For over 35 years, Michael Coglianese CPA has served the alternative investment community, offering specialized audit, tax, and compliance services for NFA registered entities (IBs, CPOs, CTAs and FCMs), as well as hedge funds, private equity firms, broker-dealers and RIAs, and remains deeply committed to the education, advocacy, and success of firms operating in this complex regulatory space.
