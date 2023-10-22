Michael Freund Featured on CBS Regarding Recent Israel-Hamas Conflict

Founder of Shavei Israel, Michael Freund was recently interviewed on CBS for his insight on the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Michael Freund, the esteemed founder of Shavei Israel and former adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently spoke with CBS New York's Chris Wregge and Cindy Hsu, shedding light on the complexities of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The interview explores unique perspectives that are often muted and go unheard in the greater conversation.

Shavei Israel has worked tirelessly to assist "lost" and "hidden" Jews worldwide in returning to their roots and the Jewish state. Freund's dedication to the cause and the depth of knowledge he brings to the discussion surrounding the Middle Eastern political climate offer a global perspective on the conflict, which has garnered worldwide attention due to its historical roots and geopolitical implications. As tensions escalate and international communities seek understanding, experts like Freund attempt to decode the intricate narrative for a global audience.

"In these trying times, it's essential that we remember the human stories behind the headlines," said Michael Freund. "This conflict affects real people with real hopes, dreams, and fears. Our efforts at Shavei Israel have always been about understanding and unity, and I'm honored to be able to share my story."

Freund's perspective is unique as he not only brings his understanding of the Jewish diaspora and its connection to Israel but also offers a humanitarian viewpoint on the repercussions of war. His endeavors with Shavei Israel have provided him with a deep-seated understanding of the cultural and religious mosaic that shapes the region.

Michael Freund is a rabbi and writer who supports his community through advocacy and the written word. As a columnist and correspondent for the Jerusalem Post, he has written for Israel's largest English-language daily publication with his column, "Fundamentally Freund." Rabbi Freund has five sons and is proud of their community contributions including service in IDF combat units. He has co-authored two books and is the founder of Jerusalem-based Shavei Israel.

