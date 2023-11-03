Michael George Bailey announces the release of 'Cork Dancer'

New book delves into a single pivotal moment of decision and the ensuing drama that unfolds from that decision

STUART, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael George Bailey makes his debut in the world of publishing with the launch of "Cork Dancer" (published by Archway Publishing). The book delves into a single pivotal moment of decision and the ensuing intense drama that unfolds from that decision.

At the age of 38, Les Savage began as one of the shining stars of his generation. However, he struggled to translate his Olympic success into lasting achievements. Then, a sudden twist of fate alters his course. On a whim, he agrees to travel to Africa and participate on behalf of a safari club, ushering in his golden opportunity. This is the narrative of the events that transpired when he encountered his most formidable adversary.

Bailey describes the book as "a gripping page-turner that brings to the surface contemporary moral dilemmas faced by the protagonist and leaves a lasting impression with its well-drawn supporting characters. It also presents a global panorama, adding to its allure." He goes on to say, "The story grapples with contemporary family dynamics, exploring how love is expressed, and it addresses international issues of our time, such as firsthand encounters with terrorism and the pivotal role of drones."

When asked about the key takeaway he hopes readers will derive from the book, Bailey responds, "I want readers to realize that those around them may often have hidden motives. However, this doesn't necessarily mean they cannot be trusted or are undeserving of a second chance." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839914-cork-dancer

About the Author

Michael George Bailey spent his formative years in the southern region of Florida. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature at the University of North Florida, and his life's journey has been marked by extensive voyages on the open sea. Presently, he calls Merritt Island, Florida, his home.

