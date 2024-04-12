Michael Gopin Champions Future Innovators by Funding Presa Elementary's Robotics Team

"Supporting Presa Elementary's Robotics Team is an investment in our future," said Michael Gopin, founder of the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC. Post this

The school's Robotics Team, composed of dedicated students aged 9 and 10, has made remarkable strides in the field of engineering, culminating in their first-place victory at a regional competition. This win qualified them to compete on a global stage, where they will share and enhance their skills alongside peers from around the world.

"Supporting Presa Elementary's Robotics Team is an investment in our future," said Michael Gopin, founder of the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC. "These students have shown incredible dedication and talent. It's an honor to help them take their next steps toward becoming the engineers, scientists, and innovators of tomorrow."

The sponsorship is part of the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC's ongoing "Pay it Forward Campaign," which aims to give back to the community and support local initiatives that make a difference in the lives of El Paso's youth. To view a video showcasing the impact of this campaign and learn more about how we're making a difference, click here.

The VEX World Competition is a gathering of young minds from across the globe, designed to inspire a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Through this sponsorship, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC hopes to not only support the Presa Elementary Robotics Team's immediate goals but also to contribute to building a foundation for lifelong learning and success.

For more information about the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, and its community initiatives, please visit MichaelGopin.com.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC:

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC a leading personal injury law firm in El Paso, has been serving the El Paso community for over 30 years, providing comprehensive legal services and advocating for those in need. With a deep commitment to justice and a passion for helping others, Michael Gopin and his team continue to make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals and the wider community.

Media Contact

Bien Bui, Exults, +1 954-773-9920, [email protected], http://MichaelGopin.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC