Michael Gopin Champions Future Innovators by Funding Presa Elementary's Robotics Team

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC sponsors Presa Elementary's Robotics Team, covering their $1,800 registration fee for the VEX World Competition, demonstrating a commitment to education and community support in El Paso.
EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant gesture of community support and commitment to fostering educational excellence, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC proudly announces its sponsorship of Presa Elementary School's Robotics Team. This sponsorship will cover the $1,800 registration fee required for the team to compete in the prestigious VEX World Competition in Dallas, Texas, this May.
Presa Elementary, a beacon of diversity and educational success within the Ysleta Independent School District serves a vibrant student body, including autistic students, recent immigrants, and those from low socio-economic backgrounds. Despite these challenges, the school has excelled, outperforming many more affluent schools and earning a high rating from the Texas Education Agency.
The school's Robotics Team, composed of dedicated students aged 9 and 10, has made remarkable strides in the field of engineering, culminating in their first-place victory at a regional competition. This win qualified them to compete on a global stage, where they will share and enhance their skills alongside peers from around the world.
"Supporting Presa Elementary's Robotics Team is an investment in our future," said Michael Gopin, founder of the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC. "These students have shown incredible dedication and talent. It's an honor to help them take their next steps toward becoming the engineers, scientists, and innovators of tomorrow."
The sponsorship is part of the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC's ongoing "Pay it Forward Campaign," which aims to give back to the community and support local initiatives that make a difference in the lives of El Paso's youth. To view a video showcasing the impact of this campaign and learn more about how we're making a difference, click here.
The VEX World Competition is a gathering of young minds from across the globe, designed to inspire a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Through this sponsorship, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC hopes to not only support the Presa Elementary Robotics Team's immediate goals but also to contribute to building a foundation for lifelong learning and success.
For more information about the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, and its community initiatives, please visit MichaelGopin.com.
About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC:
The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC a leading personal injury law firm in El Paso, has been serving the El Paso community for over 30 years, providing comprehensive legal services and advocating for those in need. With a deep commitment to justice and a passion for helping others, Michael Gopin and his team continue to make a lasting impact in the lives of individuals and the wider community.
Media Contact
Bien Bui, Exults, +1 954-773-9920, [email protected], http://MichaelGopin.com
SOURCE The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC
Share this article