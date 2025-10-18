Michael Green, Chief Strategist at Simplify Asset Management, joins WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear Podcast

"And so the observation became, if they're not actually passive investors, what are they? And it turns out all they are is a systematic algorithm, and that systematic algorithm is really straightforward. If you give me cash, then buy. If you ask for cash, then sell." Post this

Green explains this way,

"And so the observation became, if they're not actually passive investors, what are they? And it turns out all they are is a systematic algorithm, and that systematic algorithm is really straightforward. If you give me cash, then buy. If you ask for cash, then sell. And if you recognize that as your systematic algorithm, trying to evaluate how passive has influenced markets and how it will continue to influence markets and grow in its impact becomes much more straightforward, and that really has been the underlying source of a lot of the research that I've done."

They also discussed valuations, the labor market, and associated data issues, as well as the concept of a K-shaped economy.

WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear is a podcast dedicated to bringing financial professionals the most up-to-date weekly analysis of the trends and developments occurring in capital markets, both here and around the world.

The podcast episode can be found at this link: WealthVest: The Weekly Bull & Bear, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Media Contact

Andrew Dokken, WealthVest, 1 4065519413, [email protected], WealthVest

SOURCE WealthVest