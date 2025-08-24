Michael Harrington Named #1 Loan Officer in Katy, Texas - Celebrates 30 Years in Mortgage Lending

Michael Harrington is a Senior Loan Officer with CrossCountry Mortgage, based in Katy, Texas. With over 30 years of experience, he is ranked in the Top 1% of Mortgage Professionals nationwide and is the leading producer for CrossCountry in the Houston region. Michael has been featured on Fox News, Houston Agent Magazine as Loan Officer of the Year, and is known for his personalized service with more than 100 perfect 5 star reviews on Google. Learn more at www.MichaelHomeLoan.com

KATY, Texas, Aug. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Harrington, Senior Loan Officer at CrossCountry Mortgage, has been recognized as the top-producing loan officer in Katy, Texas, marking over 30 years of delivering trusted mortgage solutions to families across the Houston area.

Ranked in the Top 1% of Mortgage Professionals nationwide by Scotsman Guide, Harrington also leads as the #1 producer for CrossCountry Mortgage in the Houston region. CrossCountry Mortgage was recently named the #1 Retail Mortgage Lender in the U.S. for 2025 by Scotsman Guide.